EXCLUSIVE: Fife jobs boost as Forth Ports to get ‘freeport’ status

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forth Ports will be one of two sites to gain job-creating special “freeport” status with tax breaks and massive jobs potential for Fife later this week, The Courier understands.

The bid is being lined up for confirmation along with Cromarty Firth in the Highlands, UK Government sources said.

Forth Ports, Babcock and Scarborough Muir Group previously claimed the plan has the potential to deliver £1 billion of investment and 7,000 green jobs.

In Rosyth, it’s expected the award will lead to better shipping logistics, advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding, as well as the assembly of offshore wind and low carbon energy generation.

This will come from the development of nearly 150 hectares of land at Rosyth, identified as part of the prospective Forth Green Freeport.

The bid includes plans for a new freight terminal, offshore renewable manufacturing and green power generating capacity.

It will also enable development of large scale advanced manufacturing, skills and innovation onsite, alongside a proposed new rail freight connection.

Months of delays

The announcement, expected by Friday, comes three months after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack revealed the bids had been chosen, but kept the winners under wraps.

Political turmoil including two changes of prime minister added to delays to the project, first floated nearly two years ago.

It is a joint initiative between the UK and Scottish governments, formally known as “green freeports”.

Five bids were lodged by groups in Orkney, Aberdeen and Peterhead, Inverness and Cromarty, Forth, and Clyde.

Each has the capacity to bring jobs and investment.

The proposals come with far-reaching tax incentives and light-touch regulation – already flashpoints between Tories and the SNP.

At Conservative party conference last year, Mr Jack said: “We’ve decided the winners, we’ve agreed it with the Scottish Government and we’re ready to announce those winners and we’ll be doing that imminently.”

What are freeports?

A freeport is a large zoned area within a defined boundary extending around 28 miles which includes rail, sea or airport.

Operators and businesses in the zone can benefit from a package of tax and other incentives, with supporters saying they fuel economic growth.

The concept has attracted support from across the political spectrum, aside from Greens.

The winning regions will land a share of £52m in fundings, tax and customs allowances and other investment incentives.