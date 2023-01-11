Report of suspicious package forces evacuation of Dunfermline cash and carry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reports of a suspicious package caused the evacuation of a Booker store in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

The package was found within the Pitreavie Industrial Park cash and carry at around 11.10am.

The premises was evacuated as a precaution but police later said there was no danger to the public.

Police, paramedics and the fire service – including specialist crews – were also called to the scene and officers are now investigating the incident.

Suspicious package presented ‘no danger’ to the public

Staff and customers are now being allowed back into the premises.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a suspicious package at a premises on Pitreavie Crescent, Dunfermline around 11.10am on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

“It was established there was no danger to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.07pm on Wednesday to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Pitreavie Crescent, Dunfermline.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances and specialist resources to provide support at the scene.”

Booker has been contacted for comment.