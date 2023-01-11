Report of suspicious package forces evacuation of Dunfermline cash and carry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Report of suspicious package forces evacuation of Dunfermline cash and carry

By Matteo Bell
January 11 2023, 3.32pm Updated: January 11 2023, 4.59pm
The Booker cash and carry in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Booker cash and carry in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Reports of a suspicious package caused the evacuation of a Booker store in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

The package was found within the Pitreavie Industrial Park cash and carry at around 11.10am.

The premises was evacuated as a precaution but police later said there was no danger to the public.

Police, paramedics and the fire service – including specialist crews – were also called to the scene and officers are now investigating the incident.

Suspicious package presented ‘no danger’ to the public

Staff and customers are now being allowed back into the premises.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a suspicious package at a premises on Pitreavie Crescent, Dunfermline around 11.10am on Wednesday.

The Booker premises on Pitreavie Crescent. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Emergency services attended and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

“It was established there was no danger to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 12.07pm on Wednesday to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Pitreavie Crescent, Dunfermline.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances and specialist resources to provide support at the scene.”

Booker has been contacted for comment.

