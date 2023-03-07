Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin believes Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards has the strength of character to navigate a challenging dip in form and high profile criticism.

However, the Tannadice boss accepts that even the most experienced campaigner can be “hit for six” when confidence begins to evaporate.

Edwards played a part in all three of Aberdeen’s goals at the weekend, with the most egregious error coming for the opener — allowing Duk to beat him twice before clipping an audacious finish beyond Mark Birighitti.

The Liverpudlian stopper endured a similarly testing outing against Ross County seven days prior, resulting in Sportscene pundit Neil McCann accusing him of “chucking it” during the 4-0 defeat.

Ryan is a big, strong character and was given the captain’s armband for a reason. Jim Goodwin

Goodwin now faces a defensive conundrum as he seeks to select a backline capable of eliminating silly errors and shutting out Livingston.

“All players, regardless of whether they are the most experienced or inexperienced, can be knocked for six when they are going through a difficult time,” said Goodwin.

“There are a number of players in the squad who aren’t quite playing to the level they are capable of. That’s why the team finds itself in the position it is in.

“But Ryan is a big, strong character and was given the captain’s armband for a reason. These things happen — mistakes are made — and when those mistakes lead to goals, it is highlighted even more.

“When I look back on results and the number of goals conceded by Dundee United, a lot of it is down to poor decision-making from individuals. It hasn’t always been down to a poor team performance.

“There are 11 games left and we have to try to ensure those types of individual mistakes are cut out. It’s all we can do.”

Goodwin is Happy to have Anaku on board

Goodwin was also provided “food for thought” at the other end after Ugandan striker Sadat Happy Anaku climbed from the bench to win a spot-kick against the Dons.

Anaku, 22, has found first-team opportunities scarce this season — Saturday was just his 13th appearance — but displayed pace, trickery and a willingness to commit defenders during his cameo.

While acknowledging the nippy forward remains “raw”, Anaku clearly made a positive impression on his new gaffer.

“We changed the system slightly after going behind and decided to go with two up top,” continued Goodwin. “(Sadat) is a young lad and is very raw. He needs a lot of coaching and to understand the game a bit better.

“There were times when the two strikers were too far apart and he needs to develop that relationship. I am not sure they (Anaku and Fletcher) will have played together many times this season.

“That is something we need to work on.

“He certainly did give us something different. He has pace and is positive with the ball. I’ve seen good things from him and he definitely has given us food for thought.”

Bill Hamid deal

Meanwhile, Goodwin says Bill Hamid’s potential move to United will hinge on the big keeper’s fitness — and talks between the pair.

The USA international has now arrived in Scotland but Goodwin says no contract has been signed and there is no obligation to snap up the former DC United man.

Goodwin previously noted that a “deal was done” but, clarifying that comment, the agreement in question was merely for Hamid to jet over for talks.

“I would like to cast my own eyes over him before a decision is made long-term,” said Goodwin. He’s a good quality keeper. I’ve looked at his stats and some of his footage online.

“Now we just need to sit down and have a conversation regarding where he is, fitness-wise.

“We need to be mindful of committing to anyone at this stage.

“The deal was for him to come over and have a look around and see the surroundings. But there’s nothing, contractually, done yet. Everything is subject to a medical, anyway.

“Our medical team will need to have a look at him, and I’d need to sit down with him and have the necessary conversations.”