Jamie McGrath on what Jim Goodwin will bring to Dundee United as Ireland ace admits own performances ‘haven’t been up to scratch’

Jamie McGrath is determined to repay his debt of gratitude to Jim Goodwin by firing Dundee United to Premiership safety.

Goodwin is the man who gave McGrath his crack at Scottish football, signing him from Dundalk while manager of St Mirren.

McGrath went on to notch 20 goals and seven assists in 79 appearances for the Buddies, earning a high-profile switch to Wigan Athletic last January.

After finding first-team opportunities scarce with the Latics, McGrath penned a season-long loan with the Tangerines last summer — leading to a shock reunion with Goodwin.

And he has already rippled the net under his compatriot, rattling home a spot-kick in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Aberdeen. He hopes it is the first of many after admitting that his own performances haven’t been “up to scratch” of late.

“I had a good relationship with Jim in the past,” said McGrath. “I played my best football under him.

“He has been a massive influence and took a gamble on me coming over from Ireland. He put a lot of faith in me, coming from the league of Ireland.

“To repay him with success at St Mirren was a great period and hopefully, I can up my performances again — because lately they haven’t been up to scratch.

“I am hoping he can get the best out of me and I can get a bit more authority on the pitch and chip in with more goals.”

Fight

Despite succumbing to a galling defeat against the Dons — largely attributable to defensive lapses — there was ample cause for optimism during an up-tempo, attacking performance.

United had more shots (24) than in any other game this season, registered an xG of 2.01 and peppered the Aberdeen box with dangerous deliveries.

A positive impact from Goodwin after just two training sessions.

“Jim will get us fighting for everything,” said McGrath, while expressing regret that United’s previous displays saw Liam Fox dismissed. “He is a passionate man and wants to get the best out of everyone.

“I thought we showed signs of that on Saturday. We created a lot of chances and got a lot of boys in the box. We looked more dangerous than we have in recent weeks.

“If we show that attitude from now until the end of the season, we’ll pick up points.”

A victory at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Wednesday — easier said than done, given United have only won a single away match in the Premiership this term — would bring the Tangerines to within one point of Ross County and Kilmarnock with 30 points still to play for.

“We are well aware of where we are in the league but, at the same time, there is a lot of football to be played and a lot of points to be won,” added McGrath. “We can’t get panicky or overawed.”