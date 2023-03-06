Can you train yourself for success in the jobs market?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the modern work environment it’s important to do everything to give yourself an edge. Whether you’re looking for your first job, re-entering the jobs market after redundancy or angling for a promotion, you need to make yourself competitive. Think of your career as a marathon and you need to get in the best shape possible.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Upskilling is a vital tool in this process. Just as you wouldn’t run a 10k without first training, you can’t expect to stand out in the jobs market without working on your development.

There are huge advantages to taking an upskilling course. As well as giving you the skills you require to compete in a certain sector, they help you to be more agile as you react to changes in the working world. They can also develop you as a person – boosting confidence, easing anxiety about the job-seeking process and increasing your motivation to learn. On top of that, they can work as a great networking opportunity and help you to meet like-minded people. All these things are vital as you enter the job market or seek to advance yourself in your career.

The University of Dundee is a leading provider of upskilling courses and has a proven track record of equipping students to compete effectively in the modern working world.

Craig Reoch, who took the university’s Graduate Career and Professional Development GradCert, says: “The GCPDC developed my leadership skills, helped me consolidate my strengths and most importantly developed my self-awareness. After graduating from the course, I felt much more equipped to progress with my career and have been able to use the skills I gained effectively in job applications.”

The University of Dundee has a set of new courses launching in May and there are many reasons why they may be the way forward for your career.

University of Dundee upskilling courses are fully funded

If you live in Scotland and want to take advantage of the university’s upskilling courses then there’s a good chance you’ll be able to do it at no cost to yourself. Funding is provided through a combination of the Scottish Government and the Scottish Upskilling Fund and spaces are issued on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible you must be a Scottish resident and:

Unemployed and seeking work

At risk of redundancy

Employed and have identified a skills gap in your current job.

There’s a wide range of courses available

Upskilling courses at The University of Dundee cover a huge range of sectors and specialties. They include career, computing, health sciences, humanities and more. So whether you want to write the next bestseller, code a smash hit video game or perfect your leadership skills there’s likely a course for you. Just a few of the courses on offer this May include:

Humanities

Creating public information comics

Crime writing and forensic science

Outlining your novel

Starting creative writing

The lure of the dark: finding inspiration in folklore

World building in fiction writing

Health Sciences

Infection prevention and control for all health and social care settings

Work-based skills and innovative practice

Mentally healthy workplace for managers

Computing

Java online

Beginner Python online

University of Dundee upskilling courses can be tailored to your needs

The University of Dundee runs most of its upskilling courses online, so you can fit them in around work and family commitments. Depending on the course, students can take part in e-activities, discussion boards and virtual sessions, with tutors on hand to provide support.

It means learning is entirely flexible. Work can be completed while at home, while travelling and on weekends and evenings. As long as you have access to the internet you can continue your studies.

The University of Dundee has new courses starting in May. So why not look into their offering and get yourself job fit.