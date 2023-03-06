Can you train yourself for success in the jobs market?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Can you train yourself for success in the jobs market?

In partnership with The University of Dundee
March 6 2023, 9.00am
In the modern work environment it’s important to do everything to give yourself an edge. Whether you’re looking for your first job, re-entering the jobs market after redundancy or angling for a promotion, you need to make yourself competitive. Think of your career as a marathon and you need to get in the best shape possible.

Upskilling is a vital tool in this process. Just as you wouldn’t run a 10k without first training, you can’t expect to stand out in the jobs market without working on your development.

There are huge advantages to taking an upskilling course. As well as giving you the skills you require to compete in a certain sector, they help you to be more agile as you react to changes in the working world. They can also develop you as a person –  boosting confidence, easing anxiety about the job-seeking process and increasing your motivation to learn. On top of that, they can work as a great networking opportunity and help you to meet like-minded people. All these things are vital as you enter the job market or seek to advance yourself in your career.

The University of Dundee is a leading provider of upskilling courses and has a proven track record of equipping students to compete effectively in the modern working world.

Craig Reoch, who took the university’s Graduate Career and Professional Development GradCert, says: “The GCPDC developed my leadership skills, helped me consolidate my strengths and most importantly developed my self-awareness. After graduating from the course, I felt much more equipped to progress with my career and have been able to use the skills I gained effectively in job applications.”

The University of Dundee has a set of new courses launching in May and there are many reasons why they may be the way forward for your career.

University of Dundee upskilling courses are fully funded

If you live in Scotland and want to take advantage of the university’s upskilling courses then there’s a good chance you’ll be able to do it at no cost to yourself. Funding is provided through a combination of the Scottish Government and the Scottish Upskilling Fund and spaces are issued on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible you must be a Scottish resident and:

  • Unemployed and seeking work
  • At risk of redundancy
  • Employed and have identified a skills gap in your current job.
Studying for University of Dundee courses
Learn something new and feel the benefits for yourself with an upskilling course in Dundee.

There’s a wide range of courses available

Upskilling courses at The University of Dundee cover a huge range of sectors and specialties. They include career, computing, health sciences, humanities and more. So whether you want to write the next bestseller, code a smash hit video game or perfect your leadership skills there’s likely a course for you. Just a few of the courses on offer this May include:

Humanities

  • Creating public information comics
  • Crime writing and forensic science
  • Outlining your novel
  • Starting creative writing
  • The lure of the dark: finding inspiration in folklore
  • World building in fiction writing

Health Sciences

  • Infection prevention and control for all health and social care settings
  • Work-based skills and innovative practice
  • Mentally healthy workplace for managers

Computing

  • Java online
  • Beginner Python online

University of Dundee upskilling courses can be tailored to your needs

An online learner for University of Dundee courses
Fit an upskilling course in around your current commitments.

The University of Dundee runs most of its upskilling courses online, so you can fit them in around work and family commitments. Depending on the course, students can take part in e-activities, discussion boards and virtual sessions, with tutors on hand to provide support.

It means learning is entirely flexible. Work can be completed while at home, while travelling and on weekends and evenings. As long as you have access to the internet you can continue your studies.

The University of Dundee has new courses starting in May. So why not look into their offering and get yourself job fit.

