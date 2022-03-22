Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Would a fully funded upskilling course transform your working life?

March 22 2022, 12.25pm
Student learning online during a funded upskilling course in Dundee

Ready to change up your career and wondering where to start? Have no fear, as there is a range of upskilling courses on offer in Dundee, all designed to help you develop your skillset and revitalise your working life. And the best news is, there’s funding available, too. Here’s what you need to know.

The past couple of years have transformed the world of work, and our attitudes towards work. For example, recent stats from YouGov show that in Great Britain, the majority of workers (56%) would prefer to be able to work from home at least some of the time in the future. This is despite the fact that before the pandemic, only 35% worked from home at least some of the time.

If you have noticed a change in what you want or need from your job, the logical question is – what do I do next?

Learn something new and boost your CV with an upskilling course

Upskilling course student learning virtually

Build your confidence and boost your CV by upskilling! There is funding available for Scottish residents who meet eligibility criteria to undertake upskilling courses in Dundee, thanks to the Universities Upskilling Fund.

And the University of Dundee offers a range of short courses ideal for career development, so that workers in the area can easily benefit from the funding available.

English upskilling course graduate at the university, Mark, said: “The tutor was great. Really knowledgeable and engaging. It didn’t really feel like studying – the course was extremely interesting. It was easy to follow from home because the content was laid out in a sensible and systematic way to lead students through it. There was more than enough to encourage quizzical minds too.

Make the most of upskilling funded courses

If you are unemployed and seeking work, at risk of redundancy after the challenges of the past year, or currently employed but know you have a skills gap, a funded upskilling course in Dundee could help you take the next step in your career.

But it’s not just about developing your cv and the courses aren’t all strictly business-related. The courses on offer at the University of Dundee are also all about learning something new and rounding out your expertise, which is great for motivation and confidence.

Sure, you could increase your technical knowhow with some basic programming skills. But you could also take the next step towards writing that novel you’ve always dreamed of, or finally learn a new language.

The University of Dundee’s programme of upskilling courses is continually evolving and isn’t specific to one school, so keep an eye out for the latest course updates. At the moment, it includes:

  • Art and Design: brush up on Contemporary Curating in Art and Design or Drawing Ecologies.
  • Humanities: from young adult gothic writing and crime writing to history courses, get curious and engage your brain.
  • Languages: choose from 25-week intensive courses including Spanish, German, Chinese, French, Gaelic and Chinese.
  • Computing: embrace the digital revolution and learn the basics of Beginner Python Online and Java Online.
  • Health Sciences: upskill in the likes of infection prevention, mental health and professional practice and more. These courses are offered at a variety of levels from Level 7, which is the equivalent of first year at university, to Level 11 which is the equivalent of Master level education.

From initial funding to ongoing support: what you need to know

online learning and upskilling

At the University of Dundee, there are flexible study options and plenty of upskilling courses, whatever your area of interest. Many of the courses are delivered online, which is ideal for fitting learning around work and other home commitments, with various start dates throughout the year.

Thanks to the Universities Upskilling Fund, which has been developed by the Scottish Funding Council, there is funding available for Scottish residents. While there is eligibility criteria for funding, the University of Dundee is keen to help as many people as possible from surrounding communities access this funding.

And once enrolled, the support continues, with the Careers Service on hand to help upskilling students develop their potential and make the most of the course to move forward. Upskilling students can also access the Disability Service.

So, ready to take the next step? Find out more about funding eligibility and get inspired by browsing the range of upskilling courses available at the University of Dundee.

