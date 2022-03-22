[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ready to change up your career and wondering where to start? Have no fear, as there is a range of upskilling courses on offer in Dundee, all designed to help you develop your skillset and revitalise your working life. And the best news is, there’s funding available, too. Here’s what you need to know.

The past couple of years have transformed the world of work, and our attitudes towards work. For example, recent stats from YouGov show that in Great Britain, the majority of workers (56%) would prefer to be able to work from home at least some of the time in the future. This is despite the fact that before the pandemic, only 35% worked from home at least some of the time.

If you have noticed a change in what you want or need from your job, the logical question is – what do I do next?

Learn something new and boost your CV with an upskilling course

Build your confidence and boost your CV by upskilling! There is funding available for Scottish residents who meet eligibility criteria to undertake upskilling courses in Dundee, thanks to the Universities Upskilling Fund.

And the University of Dundee offers a range of short courses ideal for career development, so that workers in the area can easily benefit from the funding available.

English upskilling course graduate at the university, Mark, said: “The tutor was great. Really knowledgeable and engaging. It didn’t really feel like studying – the course was extremely interesting. It was easy to follow from home because the content was laid out in a sensible and systematic way to lead students through it. There was more than enough to encourage quizzical minds too.

Make the most of upskilling funded courses

If you are unemployed and seeking work, at risk of redundancy after the challenges of the past year, or currently employed but know you have a skills gap, a funded upskilling course in Dundee could help you take the next step in your career.

But it’s not just about developing your cv and the courses aren’t all strictly business-related. The courses on offer at the University of Dundee are also all about learning something new and rounding out your expertise, which is great for motivation and confidence.

Sure, you could increase your technical knowhow with some basic programming skills. But you could also take the next step towards writing that novel you’ve always dreamed of, or finally learn a new language.

The University of Dundee’s programme of upskilling courses is continually evolving and isn’t specific to one school, so keep an eye out for the latest course updates. At the moment, it includes:

Art and Design: brush up on Contemporary Curating in Art and Design or Drawing Ecologies.

brush up on Contemporary Curating in Art and Design or Drawing Ecologies. Humanities: from young adult gothic writing and crime writing to history courses, get curious and engage your brain.

from young adult gothic writing and crime writing to history courses, get curious and engage your brain. Languages: choose from 25-week intensive courses including Spanish, German, Chinese, French, Gaelic and Chinese.

choose from 25-week intensive courses including Spanish, German, Chinese, French, Gaelic and Chinese. Computing: embrace the digital revolution and learn the basics of Beginner Python Online and Java Online.

embrace the digital revolution and learn the basics of Beginner Python Online and Java Online. Health Sciences: upskill in the likes of infection prevention, mental health and professional practice and more. These courses are offered at a variety of levels from Level 7, which is the equivalent of first year at university, to Level 11 which is the equivalent of Master level education.

From initial funding to ongoing support: what you need to know

At the University of Dundee, there are flexible study options and plenty of upskilling courses, whatever your area of interest. Many of the courses are delivered online, which is ideal for fitting learning around work and other home commitments, with various start dates throughout the year.

Thanks to the Universities Upskilling Fund, which has been developed by the Scottish Funding Council, there is funding available for Scottish residents. While there is eligibility criteria for funding, the University of Dundee is keen to help as many people as possible from surrounding communities access this funding.

And once enrolled, the support continues, with the Careers Service on hand to help upskilling students develop their potential and make the most of the course to move forward. Upskilling students can also access the Disability Service.

So, ready to take the next step? Find out more about funding eligibility and get inspired by browsing the range of upskilling courses available at the University of Dundee.