Dundee indoor skatepark plans progress as potential site and name revealed By Katy Scott March 22 2022, 12.56pm Updated: March 22 2022, 5.48pm Lewis and Scott have submitted plans for a new skatepark at Dryburgh Industrial Estate. (Image: DC Thomson/Google).