Dundee pair hope to secure new indoor skatepark for city

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two Dundee skateboarders have revealed their plans to get a new indoor skatepark built in the city.

Lewis Allan and Scott Young hope to secure a venue for the facility, as they say demand is growing among the skating community.

The city’s last indoor skatepark, The Factory, closed in 2019 after 20 years – and other skating spots, like a makeshift site near the Seagate bus station and the skatepark at Dudhope, are all outdoors.

Lewis, 22, said: “We’re both passionate about skateboarding and have become aware of the high demand for an indoor space throughout the past couple years.

“It’s motivated us to provide a purpose-built space for the local skate scene.”

Lewis and Scott, 25, have launched a survey asking local skaters for their views on a potential new facility which people could use during the winter months.

And they say the idea has received an “overwhelmingly” positive response.

Lewis said: “Both Scott and I have been undergoing the process of opening an indoor skatepark in Dundee for almost a year now, and we’ve reached the stage where we would like to engage with the Dundee skateboarding and wheeled sports community.

Moves to secure building for skatepark

“We created the survey to highlight the high demand that we have identified for an indoor facility in Dundee and we’re pleased by the overwhelmingly positive response.

“We are now analysing the responses to help us move forward with the process of securing a building to house the skatepark and consulting with a skatepark designer and contractor for construction quotes.”

The survey asks skaters what features they would want to see at the park, as well as details on skill levels and how often they would visit.

Lewis added: “We are planning to fund the project privately ourselves.

“At this current stage the survey will allow us to search for a suitable building for our intended purposes and secure a building to suit our needs.”