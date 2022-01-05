Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee pair hope to secure new indoor skatepark for city

By Katy Scott
January 5 2022, 1.04pm Updated: January 5 2022, 4.24pm
dundee indoor skatepark
Lewis and Scott at a makeshift skating site behind the Seagate bus station.

Two Dundee skateboarders have revealed their plans to get a new indoor skatepark built in the city.

Lewis Allan and Scott Young hope to secure a venue for the facility, as they say demand is growing among the skating community.

The city’s last indoor skatepark, The Factory, closed in 2019 after 20 years – and other skating spots, like a makeshift site near the Seagate bus station and the skatepark at Dudhope, are all outdoors.

Lewis, 22, said: “We’re both passionate about skateboarding and have become aware of the high demand for an indoor space throughout the past couple years.

“It’s motivated us to provide a purpose-built space for the local skate scene.”

Lewis and Scott
Lewis and Scott hope to secure a building for an indoor skatepark in Dundee.

Lewis and Scott, 25, have launched a survey asking local skaters for their views on a potential new facility which people could use during the winter months.

And they say the idea has received an “overwhelmingly” positive response.

Lewis said: “Both Scott and I have been undergoing the process of opening an indoor skatepark in Dundee for almost a year now, and we’ve reached the stage where we would like to engage with the Dundee skateboarding and wheeled sports community.

Moves to secure building for skatepark

“We created the survey to highlight the high demand that we have identified for an indoor facility in Dundee and we’re pleased by the overwhelmingly positive response.

“We are now analysing the responses to help us move forward with the process of securing a building to house the skatepark and consulting with a skatepark designer and contractor for construction quotes.”

lewis and scott at the diy skate spot in dundee
Lewis and Scott have both been skating for 12 years.

The survey asks skaters what features they would want to see at the park, as well as details on skill levels and how often they would visit.

Lewis added: “We are planning to fund the project privately ourselves.

“At this current stage the survey will allow us to search for a suitable building for our intended purposes and secure a building to suit our needs.”

