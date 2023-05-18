Major Dundee employer BT plans to cut thousands of jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Major Dundee employer BT plans to cut thousands of jobs

A multi-million-pound office development is currently under way in the city.

By Rob McLaren
The BT office development at West Marketgait is currently under construction. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Major Dundee employer BT plans to cut thousands of jobs across the business this decade.

BT Group has said it will cut between 40,000 and 55,000 jobs by 2030 as part of plans to slash costs.

The telecoms giant currently has around 130,000 employees in the UK, including more than 1,000 staff in Dundee.

By the end of the decade this total number will be fewer than 90,000, the company said in an update on Thursday.

A new multi-million-pound office building at West Marketgait has been under construction for a year. The Dundee workforce is currently based at Ward Road.

The new building, being built by Ogilvie Construction, is scheduled to be complete next year.

BT job cut plans

BT said it wants to rely on a “much smaller workforce” and a reduced cost base, and to digitise its processes.

It said that once its full fibre broadband and 5G network is rolled out, it will not need as many staff to build and maintain the network.

Chief executive Philip Jansen said: “By continuing to build and connect like fury, digitise the way we work and simplify our structure, by the end of the 2020s BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base.

The BT building on Ward Road, Dundee.

“New BT Group will be a leaner business with a brighter future.”

He added the firm would be working with its union partners throughout the job cuts and would also rely on natural attrition – when an employee leaves the company but is not replaced.

What does it mean for BT Dundee?

The office development has been hailed as a vote of confidence in Dundee by BT.

A spokesman said it was too early to say what departments or locations would see reductions.

He added: “Dundee is a key strategic location for us with a long lease being taken on the building.”

Prospect union, which represents thousands of managers at BT described the news as “deeply concerning”.

John Ferrett, Prospect national secretary, said: “Announcing such a huge reduction in this way will be very unsettling for workers who did so much to keep the country connected during the pandemic.”

