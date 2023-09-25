Kirkcaldy bus’s windows smashed in crash with truck carrying logs

A bus in Kirkcaldy has had its windows smashed in a crash with a truck carrying logs.

Police were called to Beatty Crescent at around 1pm on Monday after the incident, involving a Stagecoach bus.

The double-decker vehicle was evacuated after the crash.

It has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.25pm on Monday, police received a report of a crash involving a truck carrying logs and a bus in Beatty Crescent.

“Officers are in attendance.”

Stagecoach East has been contacted for comment.

