Fife Kirkcaldy bus's windows smashed in crash with truck carrying logs The double-decker has been evacuated after the incident. By Ben MacDonald September 25 2023, 2.31pm The bus in Kirkcaldy with its windows smashed. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services/Facebook A bus in Kirkcaldy has had its windows smashed in a crash with a truck carrying logs. Police were called to Beatty Crescent at around 1pm on Monday after the incident, involving a Stagecoach bus. The double-decker vehicle was evacuated after the crash. It has not been confirmed if anyone has been injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 1.25pm on Monday, police received a report of a crash involving a truck carrying logs and a bus in Beatty Crescent. "Officers are in attendance." Stagecoach East has been contacted for comment. More to follow
