Home News Fife

Kray Bathgate: Family of Dunfermline fan, 18, say tributes will ‘stay with them forever’

The teenager, affectionately known as Baffy, died unexpectedly at the start of September.

By Neil Henderson
A minute applause was held for Dunfermline fan, Kray Bathgate at Saturday's game.
Late Dunfermline fan Kray Bathgate and the tribute from fans outside East End Park on Thursday. Image: Reni Bathgate

The parents of a Dunfermline fan who died aged 18 say the tributes from the club and fellow supporters will stay with them forever.

Kray Bathgate died suddenly and unexpectedly on September 1.

He was laid to rest on Thursday, when fellow Pars fans, led by the Section North West group, held a display with flags and flares outside their East End Park stadium.

At Saturday’s match versus Morton, fans also held a minute’s applause as the game reached the 18th minute.

A huge banner bearing Kray’s initials was unfurled and fans chanted his name throughout the 90 minutes.

Meanwhile a donations page set up after Kray’s death has raised more than £4,000.

Players and club officials joined fans outside East End Park as the funeral cortege passed.
Players and club officials joined fans outside East End Park as the funeral cortege passed. Image: Reni Bathgate
Dunfermline Athletic super-fan, Kray Bathgate, was honoured with a minute applause at Saturday's match.
Kray was also honoured wit a minute’s applause at Saturday’s match. Image: Reni Bathgate

Parents Scott Bathgate and Sharron Early, from Cowdenbeath, say they did not expect the outpouring of support they have had in the last few weeks.

Sharron told The Courier she had been “left speechless”.

She said: “It’s overwhelming and something we never could have expected.

“We really didn’t know what to expect outside the ground on the day of the funeral.

‘To know Kray was so well-liked and respected has been a huge comfort’

“To see all the players, the manager and officials standing outside along with the fans was incredible for us.

“We can’t thank the club or the incredible Dunfermline Athletic supporters enough.

“To know that he was so well-liked and respected by not just his fellow fans, but also everyone within the club itself, has been a huge comfort.

“He really was a one-in-a-million son, always happy and always had a word for everyone.”

Some of Kray Bathgate's fellow Section North West supporters wearing their tribute t-shirts.
Some of Kray’s fellow Section North West supporters wearing their tribute t-shirts. Image: Reni Bathgate

Scott says his son had been Pars devotee ever since he attended his first game at the age of five.

He said: “Kray’s granddad first took him when he was five years old with his cousin, Kai, and he’s gone ever since.

“He went home and away every week and was devoted to the Pars, especially loving the banter on matchdays.”

Reni, Kray’s sister, was in the stands alongside her brother’s friends at Saturday’s match.

Dunfermline Athletic fans unfurled a huge banner inscribed with Kray Bathgate's initials.
Dunfermline fans unveil a flag bearing Kray’s initials. Image: Reni Bathgate
Tributes to Kray continued throughout the game.
Tributes to Kray continued throughout the game. Image: Reni Bathgate

She said fans had gone “over and above” in their efforts to mark her brother’s passing.

She said: “They chanted his name and there were banners and flags with Kray’s name and face on.

“Around a hundred of his pals have also had memorial t-shirts made with Kray’s face on them.

“Kray was affectionately know as Baffy to most who knew him.

“His pals have painted his name inside the ground in the North West Stand where he went every week.

Kray Bathgate's nickname - Baffy - has been painted in the Section North West Stand at Dunfermline Athletic.
Kray’s nickname, Baffy, has been painted at East End Park. Image: Reni Bathgate.

“At Tappie Toories, his favourite pub in Dunfermline, they have even named a drink after him – the Baffy Venom.

“Everyone knew Kray and he was the life and soul of any party.

“He left a lasting impression on everyone he met and his big smile and rosy cheeks will never be forgotten.”

A former pupil at Hill of Beath Primary School and Beath High, Kray was nearing completion of his apprenticeship as a scaffolder.

Sharron added: “Once met, he was never forgotten.

“To know that he was so well-loved and held in such affection is incredible and will stay with us forever.”

