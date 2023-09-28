Former Dundee United and Hearts man Arnaud Djoum lands new club in Belgian 4th tier

Arnaud Djoum has joined Union St Gilloise ‘B’ following his summer exit from Dundee United.

Djoum, 34, had been a free agent since leaving the Tannadice outfit by mutual consent in June, agreeing to annul the final season of his two-year contract.

The Cameroon international made 17 appearances after arriving at United last October, with his time in Tayside proving a major disappointment.

Djoum enjoyed a far more successful stint at Hearts, scoring 15 times and claiming 18 assists in 132 outings. He also plied his trade with Akhisar Belediyespor, Al-Read, Apollon Limassol, Brussels, Lech Poznan, Roda JC, and Anderlecht.

And he will continue his career with Union St Gilloise’s second string, which participates in the Belgian Division 2 ACFF — the fourth tier of their pyramid structure — and is made up primarily of the club’s top under-23 talents.

A club statement confirmed: “[Djoum] joins Union to play for the U23s and give the team some valuable quality and experience.”

USG’s first-team finished third in the Belgian top-flight last season and will face Liverpool in the Europa League next Thursday.