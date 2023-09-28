Ranting Perth pub punter given 15-minute curfew break for nightly dog walk

A man whose violent outburst terrified drinkers at a Perth pub has been electronically tagged and placed on curfew, with a 15-minute break each night to walk his dog.

Daniel Harding threatened employees and customers at the Foundry Bar on Murray Street, telling one witness: “I will absolutely fold you up.”

Police were scrambled to the scene after staff used a hidden emergency button behind the bar to raise the alarm.

The 34-year-old continued to rant in the police van to Dundee, telling officers: “When the cuffs come off, I’ll gouge both of your f***ing eyeballs out.”

Harding appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted threatening and abusive behaviour on December 12 last year.

He further pled guilty to possessing cannabis.

He was spared jail but ordered to stay home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of a Restriction of Liberty Order.

The court allowed him a reprieve between 11pm and 11.15pm so he can take his new dog for a walk.

Drinking alone

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “The accused was at the Foundry, consuming alcohol.

“He wasn’t accompanied by anyone else as he stood by the gaming machines, near the entrance.”

The prosecutor said: “At about 5pm, he was observed in an agitated state.

“He was acting in a disorderly manner and shouting at patrons.”

The bar manager, who was just starting her shift, told Harding to keep the noise down.

He refused to stop ranting and called her a series of misogynist slurs, including a “slag” and a “specky c***”.

Mr Craib said: “The accused then advanced towards the bar with his arms flailing, while shouting to all witnesses.”

Harding bellowed at one person: “I will absolutely fold you up, you f***ing pr**k.”

Police alert

“Witnesses were in fear of the accused,” said Mr Craib.

“The emergency button beneath the bar was used.

“The accused failed to stop his tirade of abuse.”

The fiscal depute said: “Several constables arrived and removed the accused from the locus.

“He was cautioned and charged, but refused to listen to his arrest.”

Harding was searched and found to be carrying about 32g of cannabis.

“The accused was generally threatening and abusive on the journey down the A90 to Dundee police station,” said Mr Craib.

Harding told cops he would “fold” them up and used several disablist insults.

“I hope you’re lives are worth it,” he said, before adding: “See when the cuffs come off, I’ll gouge both of your f***ing eyeballs out.”

He also ranted about the police officer’s families.

Mr Craib said: “Given the nature of the offence, the Crown would be making a motion for an exclusion order under the Licensing Act.”

‘Absolutely dreadful’

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Mr Harding has been reflective on his life and his decisions.

“There have been changes in his attitude and lifestyle.”

The court heard that Harding has a new dog, which he took out for walks each night at 11pm.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Harding: “This was absolutely dreadful behaviour on your part.

“The report prepared (for sentencing) is quite right in that custody is definitely in the thoughts of the court.”

She said she was satisfied there was an alternative to prison.

Harding, of North William Street, was placed on an eight-month restriction of liberty order, with the dog walking break.

He must stay at home between 7pm and 11pm and 11.15pm and 7am each night.

The court imposed a 12-month exclusion order, banning him from going into the Foundry.

