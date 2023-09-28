Gary Bollan set to link up with former Dundee United teammate Duncan Ferguson at Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Bollan set to link up with former Dundee United teammate Duncan Ferguson at Inverness

Bollan will end his near-two-year spell away from coaching.

By Alan Temple
Gary Bollan speaks to the BBC during his time in charge of Cowdenbeath.
Gary Bollan is in line for a move to Inverness. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United star Gary Bollan is set to link up with Duncan Ferguson at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Ferguson, 51, was named boss of the Caley Jags on Wednesday, penning a three-year contract with the Championship’s bottom club.

And he will call upon the expertise of ex-Livingston and Cowdenbeath manager Bollan — who made 72 appearances for United and was part of the famous 1994 Scottish Cup winning side — as assistant manager.

Gary Bollan following a fixture against Rangers.
Gary Bollan, during his time as Cowdenbeath manager, following a fixture against Rangers. Image: SNS

Bollan has not held a permanent coaching position since leaving the Blue Brazil in October 2021 in the aftermath of a Scottish Cup defeat against Civil Service Strollers. 

Bollan and Ferguson were Tannadice teammates for several years, winning the 1990 BP Youth Cup before the both graduated into the senior set-up under Jim McLean.

“Gary is going to come in as my assistant,” Ferguson told talkSPORT.  “I am just bringing one staff member with me. I’ve known Gary for a long time.

“I played with him back in the day at Dundee United. I’m glad he’s going to be with me.”

Conversation