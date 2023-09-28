Gary Bollan set to link up with former Dundee United teammate Duncan Ferguson at Inverness

Former Dundee United star Gary Bollan is set to link up with Duncan Ferguson at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Ferguson, 51, was named boss of the Caley Jags on Wednesday, penning a three-year contract with the Championship’s bottom club.

And he will call upon the expertise of ex-Livingston and Cowdenbeath manager Bollan — who made 72 appearances for United and was part of the famous 1994 Scottish Cup winning side — as assistant manager.

Bollan has not held a permanent coaching position since leaving the Blue Brazil in October 2021 in the aftermath of a Scottish Cup defeat against Civil Service Strollers.

Bollan and Ferguson were Tannadice teammates for several years, winning the 1990 BP Youth Cup before the both graduated into the senior set-up under Jim McLean.

“Gary is going to come in as my assistant,” Ferguson told talkSPORT. “I am just bringing one staff member with me. I’ve known Gary for a long time.

“I played with him back in the day at Dundee United. I’m glad he’s going to be with me.”