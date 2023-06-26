Arnaud Djoum leaves Dundee United

Arnaud Djoum has left Dundee United.

After pre-season talks with the Tangerines, the midfielder’s time at Tannadice is at an end, despite having 16 months remaining on his contract.

Former Hearts man Djoum signed a two-year deal with Dundee United in October of last year, after Liam Fox landed the club’s head coach role.

We can confirm Arnaud Djoum has left the club. We thank Arnaud for his services in tangerine and wish him the best in his future endeavours — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 26, 2023

With 29 caps for Cameroon to his name, it was hoped the 34-year-old would lend experience and steel to a United midfield lacking in both.

However, he made just 17 appearances as the Tangerines ultimately succumbed to relegation to the Championship.

United confirmed Djoum’s departure with a short statement on Monday night.

They said: “Dundee United can confirm Arnaud Djoum has left the club.

“We thank Arnaud for his services in tangerine and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”