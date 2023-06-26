Dundee United Arnaud Djoum leaves Dundee United Cameroonian international's time at Tannadice has come to an end. By Sean Hamilton June 26 2023, 8.05pm Share Arnaud Djoum leaves Dundee United Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4510396/arnaud-djoum-leaves-dundee-united/ Copy Link Arnaud Djoum's time at Dundee United is over. Image: SNS Arnaud Djoum has left Dundee United. After pre-season talks with the Tangerines, the midfielder’s time at Tannadice is at an end, despite having 16 months remaining on his contract. Former Hearts man Djoum signed a two-year deal with Dundee United in October of last year, after Liam Fox landed the club’s head coach role. We can confirm Arnaud Djoum has left the club. We thank Arnaud for his services in tangerine and wish him the best in his future endeavours — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 26, 2023 With 29 caps for Cameroon to his name, it was hoped the 34-year-old would lend experience and steel to a United midfield lacking in both. However, he made just 17 appearances as the Tangerines ultimately succumbed to relegation to the Championship. United confirmed Djoum’s departure with a short statement on Monday night. They said: “Dundee United can confirm Arnaud Djoum has left the club. “We thank Arnaud for his services in tangerine and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”