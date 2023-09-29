Jim Goodwin outlines Louis Moult dilemma as Dundee United seek to punish ‘brave’ Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin outlines Louis Moult dilemma as Dundee United seek to punish ‘brave’ Queen’s Park

Goodwin will call upon Tony Watt if Moult is unavailable.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin addresses the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin addresses the media at St Andrews. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will make a late decision on the availability of Louis Moult for this weekend’s Championship showdown against Queen’s Park.

Moult limped off during the Tangerines’ 1-0 victory over Inverness after complaining of a groin strain.

However, Goodwin played down any fears regarding the severity of the issue earlier this week — and, offering an update on Thursday afternoon, confirmed that the set-back has “amounted to nothing” in subsequent days.

Nevertheless, the United gaffer will handle his star striker with care due to the muscular nature of the complaint, and is loath to take any unnecessary risks; especially with a top-of-the-table clash against Raith Rovers looming next week.

Louis Moult in action for Dundee United against Inverness
Louis Moult is a pivotal player for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“We’ll sit down as a staff, speak to the medical team and have a chat with Louis,” confirmed Goodwin. “He is a very important and influential player for us, not just with his goals, but his all-round contribution to the team.

“But at the same time, we need to make a calculated decision on whether it is worth risking him if there’s any danger of losing him for longer.

“Or do we bide our time and give him another four or five days so that he’ll definitely be fit and available for Raith the following Saturday?

“That (question) is where our heads are at.”

Tony Watt: A matter of time?

Should Goodwin decide not to field Moult, Tony Watt — yet to ripple the net this term — will lead the line.

Tony Watt in action for Dundee United
Tony Watt is yet to find the net this season but is offering plenty. Image: SNS

“Tony is putting a lot of pressure on himself, playing at this level, to score goals,” conceded Goodwin. “But we are reminding him that it’s about his overall contribution — and he has done really well.

“I do think that first goal is coming. I see Tony every day in training and he is working so hard on every area of his game.

All that is missing from his game is a goal — and I am very confident that he’ll get himself up and running soon and, once he does, then hopefully that’ll be the start of a run.

“He is getting fitter and sharper. It’s really important to remind everyone that he had a very serious ankle injury towards the end of last season and missed a bit of pre-season.

“But we are very confident Tony is getting back to the levels he is capable of; the way he played his best football for Motherwell prior to coming here.”

Spiders fragility?

Meanwhile, Goodwin has urged his United charges to mercilessly exploit any defensive fragility in the Queen’s Park ranks this weekend.

Goodwin is full of admiration for Robin Veldman’s Spiders, describing them as “brave” and “great to watch”, however their adventurous nature has resulted in them shipping 15 goals in seven Championship games.

They were hammered 5-2 by Ayr at Hampden last time out and only Arbroath have a worse average expected goals (xG) conceded than the Glasgow outfit’s 1.43 per game (StatsBomb, below).

A StatsBomb table of the Championship's xG conceded
Dundee United have conceded the fewest expected goals (xG) in the Championship, with Queen’s Park the second-highest. Image: StatsBomb

“I take my hat off the manager (Veldman), his philosophy and the way they want to play the game,” said Goodwin. “It’s great to watch at times.

“They have some good attacking players and carry a threat at the top of the pitch. Dom Thomas has pace and a quality left foot; Ruari Paton is an established goal threat

We have to make sure our shape out of possession is good — similar to what it was against Airdrie when, as much as they had plenty of possession, they never really hurt us.”

Queen's Park manager Robin Veldman
Jim Goodwin is an admirer of Robin Veldman’s footballing philosophy. Image: SNS

But Goodwin added: “They have a lot of inexperience in their team. I think that’s where mistakes can happen. They play very brave football and sometimes they have played their way into trouble.

“With experience, some of those younger players might make different decisions and pick the better moments to play that type of game.

“They have been conceding a lot of goals — 15 in the league — and that is something we need to look to exploit. We need to try and play on any lack of confidence at the back and use it to our advantage.”

