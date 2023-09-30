Council admits ‘unacceptable’ parking by wardens in Pitlochry

Perth and Kinross Council has admitted one of its vehicles was parked inappropriately in Pitlochry.

A “shocked” onlooker took a picture after spotting that the van was parked on zigzag lines near a pedestrian crossing.

He said he was walking down Atholl Road on Wednesday when he saw the vehicle “dangerously” parked.

Perth and Kinross Council said council vehicles have an exemption while being used on duty, but admitted the van was not parked acceptably.

Council vehicles parked ‘atrociously’

The man, who wishes to remain unnamed, told The Courier: “I came out the barbershop just before 11am on Wednesday and saw a P&K Council van parked, half on the footpath, within the confines of the traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing.

“I saw one of the wardens doing something at the parking restriction poles.

“I was so shocked at the dangerous and inconsiderate parking so I decided to photograph the scene.

“It was then I saw his colleague approaching from the opposite footpath, where he had obviously been doing the same job on foot.”

Enchanted Forest parking claim

The man, who claims the notices were being put up ahead of the Enchanted Forest event, said he feels the workers should be setting a better example.

He added: “It would appear they were merely posting advance parking restriction notices for the upcoming Enchanted Forest event.

“It’s high time they learned that the law applies to them as much as the rest of us, and if anything, they should be setting a good example.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Our vehicles have an exemption from parking restrictions while wardens are carrying out their duties but we expect our drivers to always park responsibly.

“In this case, we do not believe this was an acceptable place to park and will be reminding staff of their duty to ensure vehicles are parked appropriately.”