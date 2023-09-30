Council admits ‘unacceptable’ parking by wardens in Pitlochry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council admits ‘unacceptable’ parking by wardens in Pitlochry

Staff parked on zigzag lines while apparently posting parking restriction notices for the Enchanted Forest event.

By Kieran Webster
The council van parked in Pitlochry
The council van parked in Pitlochry. Image: Supplied

Perth and Kinross Council has admitted one of its vehicles was parked inappropriately in Pitlochry.

A “shocked” onlooker took a picture after spotting that the van was parked on zigzag lines near a pedestrian crossing.

He said he was walking down Atholl Road on Wednesday when he saw the vehicle “dangerously” parked.

Perth and Kinross Council said council vehicles have an exemption while being used on duty, but admitted the van was not parked acceptably.

Council vehicles parked ‘atrociously’

The man, who wishes to remain unnamed, told The Courier: “I came out the barbershop just before 11am on Wednesday and saw a P&K Council van parked, half on the footpath, within the confines of the traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing.

“I saw one of the wardens doing something at the parking restriction poles.

“I was so shocked at the dangerous and inconsiderate parking so I decided to photograph the scene.

“It was then I saw his colleague approaching from the opposite footpath, where he had obviously been doing the same job on foot.”

Enchanted Forest parking claim

The man, who claims the notices were being put up ahead of the Enchanted Forest event, said he feels the workers should be setting a better example.

He added: “It would appear they were merely posting advance parking restriction notices for the upcoming Enchanted Forest event.

“It’s high time they learned that the law applies to them as much as the rest of us, and if anything, they should be setting a good example.”

The Enchanted Forest event in 2022.
The enchanted forest is set to return in October. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Our vehicles have an exemption from parking restrictions while wardens are carrying out their duties but we expect our drivers to always park responsibly.

“In this case, we do not believe this was an acceptable place to park and will be reminding staff of their duty to ensure vehicles are parked appropriately.”

Conversation