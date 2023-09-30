Tributes to ‘one-in-a-million’ Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie

Tributes have been paid to “one-in-a-million” Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie after his death was announced on Thursday morning.

The following day flowers, messages, letters and copies of the Big Issue were laid where Rab used to sell the magazine on Perth High Street, outside Marks and Spencer.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

‘He was a face that everyone knew’

A spokesperson for M&S Perth described Rab as a pleasant man.

They added: “Rab would stand between our shop and the WHSmith next door.

“Our customers would give him chocolates – they would come into the store and buy them for him and he would then give them to his wife.

“He was a really pleasant man who always said hello to everyone.

“Rab was never pushy and wouldn’t force you to buy the big issue.

“He was a face that everyone knew”

Floral tributes to ‘everyone’s friend’ Rab

One of the floral tributes included a letter addressed to Rab’s family.

Another bouquet of sunflowers had a copy of the Big Issue attached.

A third said: “RIP Rab, the doorway will be gie empty.”

Well-wishers paid tribute on the Perth Auld Bairns Facebook page.

One person wrote: “Rab was one in a million. Everyone’s friend.

“He stood in all weathers selling the big issue and happily chatting to anyone who talked to him.

“He will be sorely missed and I hope in the future Perth will add a little plaque or something where Rab stood in the high street as a lovely memorial to him.”

Another comment said: “So sad to hear this. Rab was such a lovely man.

“Mum and I will miss having our little chats with Rab and he always made a fuss of our dogs.”