Tributes to ‘one-in-a-million’ Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Tributes to ‘one-in-a-million’ Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie

Floral tributes have been laid outside Rab's selling spot outside M&S.

By Kieran Webster & Stephen Eighteen
Flowers left where Rab would stand selling the Big Issue.
Floral tributes were left where Rab would stand selling the Big Issue. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Tributes have been paid to “one-in-a-million” Perth Big Issue seller Rab Lakie after his death was announced on Thursday morning.

The following day flowers, messages, letters and copies of the Big Issue were laid where Rab used to sell the magazine on Perth High Street, outside Marks and Spencer.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

‘He was a face that everyone knew’

A spokesperson for M&S Perth described Rab as a pleasant man.

They added: “Rab would stand between our shop and the WHSmith next door.

“Our customers would give him chocolates – they would come into the store and buy them for him and he would then give them to his wife.

A floral tribute including a letter to Rab's family
One floral tribute included a letter to Rab’s family. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“He was a really pleasant man who always said hello to everyone.

“Rab was never pushy and wouldn’t force you to buy the big issue.

“He was a face that everyone knew”

Floral tributes to ‘everyone’s friend’ Rab

One of the floral tributes included a letter addressed to Rab’s family.

Another bouquet of sunflowers had a copy of the Big Issue attached.

A third said: “RIP Rab, the doorway will be gie empty.”

Well-wishers paid tribute on the Perth Auld Bairns Facebook page.

One person wrote: “Rab was one in a million. Everyone’s friend.

A note on one of the floral tributes paid tribute to Rab
A note was left in tribute to Rab. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“He stood in all weathers selling the big issue and happily chatting to anyone who talked to him.

“He will be sorely missed and I hope in the future Perth will add a little plaque or something where Rab stood in the high street as a lovely memorial to him.”

Another comment said: “So sad to hear this. Rab was such a lovely man.

“Mum and I will miss having our little chats with Rab and he always made a fuss of our dogs.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A car wades through flood waters in Dundee.
Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire and Fife
Perth and Kinross Council grey bins lined up for distribution.
Perth and Kinross bins being delivered by company 448 miles away
Connor Campbell.
Holidaymakers claim former Crieff travel agent took money then failed to book trips
The five generation Perthshire family all pictured together
Perthshire family have five living generations after birth of baby Louella
2
Wilson Court in Kinross
Jewellery stolen during break-in at Kinross home
The council van parked in Pitlochry
Council admits 'unacceptable' parking by wardens in Pitlochry
7
The Flying Scotsman Locomotive involved in the crash
Multiple casualties after collision involving Flying Scotsman and Royal Scotsman at Aviemore
3
A car crashed on Dundee Road in Perth
Car left badly damages after Perth city centre crash
A look inside of the planned transformation of Auchterarder picture house.
Plans approved to restore Auchterarder picture house to former glory
Michael Wilson and Nip
Perthshire farmers tell of 'distressing' moment pick-up stolen with dog inside

Conversation