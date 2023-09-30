Seaside path in Montrose closed due to hole in the sea defences

A seaside path in Montrose is closed after the discovery of a hole in the sea defences.

Police assisted local authorities at the scene near Traill Drive after the discovery was made at around 7.30pm on Friday.

Traill Drive was closed but has since reopened.

It is currently unknown how long the path will remain closed and it is currently taped off from the public.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a hole in the sand on Traill Drive, Montrose, at around 7.20pm on Friday, September 29.

“Officers assisted the local authority.”

Angus Council has been approached for comment.