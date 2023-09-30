Oktoberfest Dundee: Best pictures as Bavarian festival comes to Slessor Gardens

Beer and Bratwurst were the order of the day as Oktoberfest Dundee got under way on Friday.

Slessor Gardens has been transformed into a bustling Bavarian bar for the two-day event.

Revellers were encouraged to dress up in Lederhosen while enjoying a range of German drinks and food.

The crowds were also entertained by authentic oompah bands at Oktoberfest Dundee, which closes on Saturday.

Our photographer Steve Brown went along to Slessor Gardens to capture the best moments.