Dundee Oktoberfest Dundee: Best pictures as Bavarian festival comes to Slessor Gardens Revellers enjoyed a wide selection of traditional German beer and food. Oktoberfest in Slessor Gardens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries September 30 2023, 1.49pm Share Oktoberfest Dundee: Best pictures as Bavarian festival comes to Slessor Gardens Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4768646/oktoberfest-dundee-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Beer and Bratwurst were the order of the day as Oktoberfest Dundee got under way on Friday. Slessor Gardens has been transformed into a bustling Bavarian bar for the two-day event. Revellers were encouraged to dress up in Lederhosen while enjoying a range of German drinks and food. The crowds were also entertained by authentic oompah bands at Oktoberfest Dundee, which closes on Saturday. Our photographer Steve Brown went along to Slessor Gardens to capture the best moments. Frankie Mullen, Dominic Bain, Jay MArtin and Mark Christinson from Dundee. Paul McDonald and Les Poag from Cupar / Kilmarnock Sarah & Steve Pickering from Coupar Angus. Katie Stewart & Ayla Corbin from Dundee. Nicole Huntington, Tea Henderson and Nancy Mitchell from Dundee. Happy Days Friday night at Oktoberfest. Friends enjoyed Oktoberfest Oktoberfest opens up in Slessor Gardens on Friday night and receive service in radiational Bavarian style. Service in traditional Bavarian style. Ali Mitchell (Aberdeen) and MAx Dixon (Edinburgh). Husband and wife team Ian & Julie from Newport Jaya Prakash & Harish. Cara & Georgie Jaenicke from Germany/Scotland The London Street Band. Bar Service Claire & Seb from Broughty Ferry. Cheers! Pals Sarah, Jenny and Marie from Kirkcaldy & Rosyth. Ross Gardiner from Leven. Get a feed from Simons Sausage (This is Adam). Ross Gardiner and Susan Bradley from Leven Ryan & Marie Melville from Rosyth Oktoberfest opened up in Slessor Gardens on Friday night. The London Street Band. The London Street Band. Larissa and Maria from Brazil. Food from Simons Sausage. Callum, Finlay and Hannah from Carnoustie & Blairgowrie. Couple Callum & Hannah from Carnoustie. Dressing up Robert McElvar and Darren Hamilton from Burntisland. Bonnie McElvar & Abby Hamilton from Burntisland. Cheers! Party night. Oktoberfest opens up in Slessor Gardens on Friday night and receive service in traditional Bavarian style from Vicky. Oktoberfest opened up in Slessor Gardens on Friday night and sing-a-long to the drinking songs. Oktoberfest decorations
Conversation