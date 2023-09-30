Oktoberfest Dundee: Best pictures as Bavarian festival comes to Slessor Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Oktoberfest Dundee: Best pictures as Bavarian festival comes to Slessor Gardens

Revellers enjoyed a wide selection of traditional German beer and food.

Oktoberfest in Slessor Gardens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Oktoberfest in Slessor Gardens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries

Beer and Bratwurst were the order of the day as Oktoberfest Dundee got under way on Friday.

Slessor Gardens has been transformed into a bustling Bavarian bar for the two-day event.

Revellers were encouraged to dress up in Lederhosen while enjoying a range of German drinks and food.

The crowds were also entertained by authentic oompah bands at Oktoberfest Dundee, which closes on Saturday.

Our photographer Steve Brown went along to Slessor Gardens to capture the best moments.

Frankie Mullen, Dominic Bain, Jay MArtin and Mark Christinson from Dundee.
Paul McDonald and Les Poag from Cupar / Kilmarnock
Sarah & Steve Pickering from Coupar Angus.
Katie Stewart & Ayla Corbin from Dundee.
Nicole Huntington, Tea Henderson and Nancy Mitchell from Dundee.
Happy Days

Friday night at Oktoberfest.
Friends enjoyed Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest opens up in Slessor Gardens on Friday night and receive service in radiational Bavarian style.

Service in traditional Bavarian style.

Ali Mitchell (Aberdeen) and MAx Dixon (Edinburgh).
Husband and wife team Ian & Julie from Newport
Jaya Prakash & Harish.
Cara & Georgie Jaenicke from Germany/Scotland
The London Street Band.
Bar Service

Claire & Seb from Broughty Ferry.
Cheers!
Pals Sarah, Jenny and Marie from Kirkcaldy & Rosyth.
Ross Gardiner from Leven.
Get a feed from Simons Sausage (This is Adam).
Ross Gardiner and Susan Bradley from Leven

Ryan & Marie Melville from Rosyth
Oktoberfest opened up in Slessor Gardens on Friday night.
The London Street Band.
The London Street Band.
Larissa and Maria from Brazil.
Food from Simons Sausage.
Callum, Finlay and Hannah from Carnoustie & Blairgowrie.
Couple Callum & Hannah from Carnoustie.
Dressing up
Robert McElvar and Darren Hamilton from Burntisland.
Bonnie McElvar & Abby Hamilton from Burntisland.
Cheers!
Party night.
Oktoberfest opens up in Slessor Gardens on Friday night and receive service in traditional Bavarian style from Vicky.
Oktoberfest opened up in Slessor Gardens on Friday night and sing-a-long to the drinking songs.
Oktoberfest decorations

 

More from Dundee

Balunie Avenue in Dundee.
Man, 62, taken to hospital following van theft in Dundee
The damaged parking meter at Mid Wynd car park in Dundee
Dundee drivers still need to pay despite parking meter being left unusable after 'disturbance'
The Singing Children of Africa entertain Dundee United fans in the George Fox Stand at Tannadice
'Get them to every game': Watch as African kids' choir prove hit with Dundee…
Giovanni Di Stefano after being unveiled at Dens Park in 2003.
Controversial ex-Dundee FC director Giovanni Di Stefano plans 'warts and all' film about his…
The Dundee Hooley in 2022.
Dundee Hooley to return following success of its first year
Humza Yousaf was the target of much of the abuse received at SNP offices in Dundee on the day. Image: PA.
Dundee racist called and visited SNP offices to rant 'this is a white country'…
Killer Stephen Robbins tried to bankroll a move out of Dundee through cannabis farming.
Dundee killer who tried to bankroll move from city with cannabis farm must behave…
Dylan Scott.
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell terrorised partner for 15 months
Parents Wendy Bertie and Kevin Hughes leading the march
Heartbroken parents of tragic teen Lennix Hughes to set up charity in her memory…
Police were called to North Lindsay Street on Saturday morning. Image: Google Maps
Teen charged after 'firearms officers descend on Dundee car park'

Conversation