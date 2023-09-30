Jewellery stolen during break-in at Kinross home

Jewellery and personal items have been stolen from a property in Kinross.

The goods were taken from a house in the Wilson Court/Springfield Road area during the week.

Police believe the break-in happened between 3.15pm on Wednesday and 9.20am on Thursday.

The value of the stolen items is unknown.

Police probe Kinross break-in

Laura Greenhow, detective constable at Perth and Kinross CID, said: “I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious around these times or if you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to please get in touch with us.

“Anyone who has information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0784 of Thursday, September 28, 2023.

“Alternatively, calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”