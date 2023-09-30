James McPake ‘surprised’ by Dunfermline display during ‘game of basketball’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake ‘surprised’ by Dunfermline display during ‘game of basketball’

The Pars boss said too many of his players had off days against Partick Thistle.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Dunfermline’s showing in their 3-0 defeat to Partick Thistle surprised James McPake.

The Pars boss was reluctant to make excuses after his side were thoroughly beaten at Firhill in the Scottish Championship.

Goals from Scott Robinson, Brian Graham and Kerr McInroy gave Thistle all three points.

Dunfermline had calls for first-half penalties turned down and were without Ben Summers who dropped out with a thigh injury.

Ben Summers dropped out with a thigh issue. Image: SNS.

He is the latest in a sizeable list of injuries but will hopefully return next weekend.

James McPake: Thistle by far the better team

“It’s disappointing, to say the least,” said McPake. “Partick were by far the better team on the day, all over the pitch.

“You sometimes get away with one or two having off days, but unfortunately for us today, we were just nowhere near the levels that we accept.

“I don’t want to make excuses, I just don’t think we defended well enough as a team.

“We’ve been excellent at it, but today it was a game of basketball at times. They had 23 shots, we had 19.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

“That’s very unlike us. It’s just a disappointing afternoon.”

McPake thought his side could have had a first-half penalty but was reluctant to attribute it to the outcome of the game.

He also pointed to Thistle being denied one of their own late in the game.

Dunfermline ‘buoyant’ in lead-up to game

“We weren’t anywhere near the level that this Dunfermline team have shown over the period since we came in the door,” added McPake.

“The performance surprised me. We said to them before the game, training-wise it’s as good as we’ve seen them this week in training.

“They’re off the back of a fantastic performance, so they were buoyant, they were lively in training.

“It took us by surprise because we’ve not seen that in any of the games.

“If there is a positive, that’s got to be the positive. It’s not something that I can go in and label to they players, that they let us down. They’ve never done it in any of the games.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

“But today, it wasn’t through lack of trying, the effort was there.

“We’ll look at ourselves as well, could we have changed the shape during the game?

“We’re limited at the moment, and that’s by no means an excuse. The same team, minus Ben Summers, was excellent for the last two games.

Summers trained on Friday but has a thigh injury and wasn’t risked. He will hopefully be available for next weekend.

“He’s too valuable to us to risk playing him and lose him for a long period of time,” said the Dunfermline boss.

More from Football

Dundee United celebrate Tony Watt's second goal against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed they are 'more than Moult' with Queen's Park rout…
Dundee FC v Hibs at the weekend
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's approach earned them stroke of luck at Hibs - turn it…
Andy and Finley Davidson in the Montrose dressing room at Falkirk
Montrose fans given VIP treatment after being only supporters to travel for away match
St Johnstone's Liam Gordon makes the long walk up the tunnel after his red card.
St Johnstone confirm Liam Gordon red card appeal - but Joel Nouble thought referee…
The Singing Children of Africa entertain Dundee United fans in the George Fox Stand at Tannadice
'Get them to every game': Watch as African kids' choir prove hit with Dundee…
Giovanni Di Stefano after being unveiled at Dens Park in 2003.
Controversial ex-Dundee FC director Giovanni Di Stefano plans 'warts and all' film about his…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan has been called up by Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS
Dundee and Dundee United trio called up for Scotland U/21 double header
Dundee United star Tony Watt jumps for joy after levelling against Queen's Park
Tony Watt discusses ‘selfless’ role as Dundee United striker hails ‘straightforward’ Jim Goodwin
Dunfermline's Joe Chalmers in action versus Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Rare poor Pars display in ruthless Championship
Dundee's Owen Beck saving a goal from going in.
4 Dundee talking points from Hibs draw as Dee join Aston Villa in key…