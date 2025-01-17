SFA panel deliver VAR verdict on St Mirren penalty call that left Dundee United fuming at ‘dive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SFA panel deliver VAR verdict on St Mirren penalty call that left Dundee United fuming at ‘dive’

The KMI panel were unanimous in their decision.

By Alan Temple
The United players are left stunned as whistler Dickinson points to the spot
The United players are left stunned as whistler Dickinson points to the spot. Image: SNS

The SFA’s Key Match Incident (KMI) panel has unanimously decided that St Mirren were correctly awarded a penalty kick against Dundee United last weekend.

Toyosi Olusanya went to ground under a challenge from Kevin Holt in injury time with United leading 1-0.

While referee David Dickinson did not hesitate to point to the spot, replays showed minuscule – if any – contact, while Olusanya appeared to delay before deciding to hit the deck.

However, VAR Alan Muir decided not to refer Dickinson to the monitor.

A furious Goodwin later said: “It’s a clear dive, for me. Kevin Holt pulls his leg back and the striker goes over half-a-second later.

“The referee needs to be called to the monitor to make such a big call, not the guy in the VAR room. It was plain to see what happened on the replay and everyone I’ve spoken to has been baffled that a penalty was awarded.

“We need to do a lot better in those situations, as a country, because that could have been very costly; a massive two points dropped.”

Jack Walton saves Olusanya's spot-kick.
Jack Walton saves Olusanya’s spot-kick. Image: Shutterstock.

United goalkeeper Jack Walton came to the rescue, saving Olusanya’s spot kick and ensuring the Tangerines left with all three points.

However, this week’s KMI panel, which convenes to assess the key VAR calls from the previous round of fixtures, sided with the officials by a margin of 5-0.

The explanatory notes simply read: “The on-field decision was unanimously supported.”

The panel is made of five members; one SFA representative, one from an SPFL club and three other figures with established careers within the game. Refereeing expertise in not a prerequisite.

