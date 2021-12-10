Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael McKenna: Championship top scorer reveals why he’s found it harder to find the net for Arbroath lately

By Scott Lorimer
December 10 2021, 8.30am
Michael McKenna admits he's found goals harder to come across lately.
He may be the top scorer in the Championship but Arbroath ace Michael McKenna admits he’s found chances harder to come by in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a scintillating start to the season, netting seven times in his opening seven league games.

The midfielder has seen the initial stream of goals dry up – but that’s not down to a lack of trying or creativity.

It’s down to a change of tactics.

His last goal came nearly a month ago at home to Queen of the South, equalising for the Lichties as they piled on the pressure.

Change of position

McKenna says he may get an earful from Dick Campbell if he doesn’t start finding the net again soon.

“He’s not actually said anything to me – but that could be coming soon,” he joked.

“To be fair, I’ve been playing a lot deeper the last six weeks.

“On Saturday, I was almost playing in front of the back four.

McKenna enjoyed more chances earlier in the season, playing just behind Joel Nouble.
“At the start of the season I was playing just off big Nouble, so I was getting a lot more goal-scoring chances.

“Where I’m playing just now, I might only get the one chance every game, so I need to make sure I take it.”

McKenna will be relishing the opportunity to face Partick this weekend, a side he’s scored against four times in three clashes.

“There seems to be a few teams I like scoring against,” he said.

“It gives you a little bit of confidence going into the game, I might end up finding I get some chances off a set piece.

“The last few times we’ve played Partick, we’ve got a few positive results as well so we’ve got a good record, hopefully we can keep that up.”

Counter attacking

The trip to Firhill could play out differently to the battle they faced against Raith Rovers last weekend.

McKenna believes Partick will have to fly out of the traps to earn a home result, but that could well play into Arbroath’s hands.

“Raith came with a game plan to sit in, so it did make it a bit more difficult,” he explains.

“They sat with five across the back. I think that’s why I’ve been dropping deeper, to get more space on the ball.

“At Firhill, they’ll be looking at it as a game they should win so I’d imagine they’ll come out attacking and that’s where we’re usually at our best; to find some spaces and get them on the counter attack.”

