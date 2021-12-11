Family of missing Perth man Malcolm Robertson informed after body pulled from River Tay

An error occurred. Please try again.

The family of missing Perth man Malcolm Robertson have been notified after a body was pulled from the River Tay near Perth this afternoon.

The body has yet to be formally identified, however the missing 61-year-old’s family have been informed of the discovery.

It was pulled from the river at 2.20pm on Sunday.

Mr Robertson was reported missing from the Rannoch Road area of Perth on Friday.

Inquiries are now ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death, however it is not being treated as suspicious.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.20 pm on Sunday, 12 December, 2021, the body of a man was found in the River Tay near Perth.

“Formal identification has still to take place, however, the family of 61-year-old Malcolm Robertson, who had been reported missing from Perth on Friday, 10 December, 2021, have been informed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death which is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”