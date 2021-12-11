Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family of missing Perth man Malcolm Robertson informed after body pulled from River Tay

By Matteo Bell
December 11 2021, 8.14pm Updated: December 12 2021, 7.20pm
Malcolm Robertson
Malcolm Robertson

The family of missing Perth man Malcolm Robertson have been notified after a body was pulled from the River Tay near Perth this afternoon.

The body has yet to be formally identified, however the missing 61-year-old’s family have been informed of the discovery.

It was pulled from the river at 2.20pm on Sunday.

Mr Robertson was reported missing from the Rannoch Road area of Perth on Friday.

The man was recovered from the River Tay near Perth.

Inquiries are now ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death, however it is not being treated as suspicious.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.20 pm on Sunday, 12 December, 2021, the body of a man was found in the River Tay near Perth.

“Formal identification has still to take place, however, the family of 61-year-old Malcolm Robertson, who had been reported missing from Perth on Friday, 10 December, 2021, have been informed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death which is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

