St Johnstone loan duo Lars Dendoncker and Reece Devine return to Brighton and Manchester United

By Eric Nicolson
January 2 2022, 10.26pm Updated: January 3 2022, 8.21am
St Johnstone loan duo Lars Dendoncker and Reece Devine have returned to their parent clubs, as Callum Davidson’s reshaping of his Perth squad picks up pace.

The Brighton central defender and Manchester United left-back were recruited in the summer on season-long deals.

But both have played their last games for Saints after their stints were cut short.

Dendoncker was snapped up on deadline day in the wake of Jason Kerr’s departure to Wigan Athletic.

He made an impressive debut in the 3-1 victory against Dundee and featured a further six times, starting the last two matches before the mid-season break.

Devine made 10 appearances, having replaced Scott Tanser as cover for Callum Booth, including the famous 1-1 draw with Galatasaray in Turkey.

His final match was at Ibrox.

Davidson has made no secret of the fact January will be a busy month of ins and outs at McDiarmid Park.

Daniel Cleary has already been signed from Dundalk on a two-and-a-half year deal, while Saints have had an initial bid knocked back for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden.

Daniel Cleary has all the tools to be a St Johnstone success, says former Dundalk team-mate David McMillan

