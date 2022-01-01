Daniel Cleary: St Johnstone will provide the ‘perfect challenge’ for former Dundalk defender after Perth club confirm deal to 2024

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone’s new signing Daniel Cleary has described his switch to the Perth club from Dundalk as the “perfect challenge”.

Saints have officially announced the former Liverpool and Birmingham City centre-back’s arrival on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Cleary isn’t daunted by the first task of helping his new side get away from the Premiership relegation zone – and aims to hit the ground running when the season resumes in just over a fortnight.

“This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started,” said the Irishman.

“I had other offers to consider but St Johnstone is the perfect challenge for me at this stage of my career.

“The manager (Callum Davidson) made me feel really wanted and he is the type of manager I want to play for.

“I was over for a short visit last month and it was good to work with the manager, the coaching staff and the players. I was impressed with the set-up.

“I’ll be back over permanently when training starts this week and we all know how important the next few weeks and months are going to be.

“We know it is going to take hard work and dedication as the starting points to get points on the board and climb the table.

“I know I am ready for that challenge and I need to impress the manager and the staff to show I am worthy of a place in the team.”

It’s set to be a busy January for Saints, with Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden another signing target.

Loan news

Meanwhile, midfielder Cammy Ballantyne has also signed a new deal through to the summer of 2024.

Ballantyne will continue his loan at Montrose until the end of the season.

Spencer Moreland has been farmed out to Stenhousemuir.