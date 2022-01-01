Daniel Cleary: St Johnstone will provide the ‘perfect challenge’ for former Dundalk defender after Perth club confirm deal to 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Cleary: St Johnstone will provide the ‘perfect challenge’ for former Dundalk defender after Perth club confirm deal to 2024

By Eric Nicolson
January 1 2022, 4.06pm
Daniel Cleary has signed for St Johnstone.

St Johnstone’s new signing Daniel Cleary has described his switch to the Perth club from Dundalk as the “perfect challenge”.

Saints have officially announced the former Liverpool and Birmingham City centre-back’s arrival on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Cleary isn’t daunted by the first task of helping his new side get away from the Premiership relegation zone – and aims to hit the ground running when the season resumes in just over a fortnight.

“This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started,” said the Irishman.

“I had other offers to consider but St Johnstone is the perfect challenge for me at this stage of my career.

“The manager (Callum Davidson) made me feel really wanted and he is the type of manager I want to play for.

“I was over for a short visit last month and it was good to work with the manager, the coaching staff and the players. I was impressed with the set-up.

“I’ll be back over permanently when training starts this week and we all know how important the next few weeks and months are going to be.

“We know it is going to take hard work and dedication as the starting points to get points on the board and climb the table.

“I know I am ready for that challenge and I need to impress the manager and the staff to show I am worthy of a place in the team.”

It’s set to be a busy January for Saints, with Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden another signing target.

Loan news

Meanwhile, midfielder Cammy Ballantyne has also signed a new deal through to the summer of 2024.

Ballantyne will continue his loan at Montrose until the end of the season.

Spencer Moreland has been farmed out to Stenhousemuir.

