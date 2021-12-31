An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone may make a move for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden when the January transfer window opens.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals for the promotion-chasing Jags so far this season and is out of contract in the summer.

Courier Sport understands the former Rangers man is on a list of potential targets for the Perth club whose need for mid-season reinforcements has been acknowledged by manager Callum Davidson.

WHAT AN ABSOLUTE SCREAMER FROM ZAK RUDDEN This @zakorudden goal was so much more than a goal to the fans. The Falkirk TV commentary makes it 10X better too #BairnsAwards pic.twitter.com/InvLELfIf2 — Bairns.com (@BairnsDotCom) April 19, 2019

Rudden is a Scotland under-21 international and previously played on loan with Plymouth Argyle and Falkirk.