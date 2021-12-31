Woman’s shock as car stolen from ‘quiet’ Dundee street

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has told of her shock after her family’s car was stolen from outside her home on a “quiet” Dundee street.

Police are investigating the theft of the Vauxhall Astra from Abercorn Street, just off Old Craigie Road, which happened overnight from Wednesday into Thursday.

Owner Jessica Purvis realised the grey vehicle, with the registration number DV16 THX, had been taken as she left her house at around 7.30am.

The 25-year-old says it is the second time in recent months that a car has been taken from the area.

She said: “When a car was stolen from this area a few months back I think it caught everyone who lives here by surprise.

“I’ve lived in the area for over four years and it’s so quiet as it’s a dead end – it’s only residents that are usually in the street.

“I came out for work on Thursday at around 7.30am to discover the car was gone and no other cars appear to have been affected.

Impact on work and childcare

“It’s just sad this has happened, and [there is a] knock-on effect of getting to work. It also impacted on childcare that day.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report that a car was stolen from Abercorn Street, Dundee sometime between 5.30pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”