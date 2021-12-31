Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Woman’s shock as car stolen from ‘quiet’ Dundee street

By James Simpson
December 31 2021, 10.45am
Post Thumbnail

A woman has told of her shock after her family’s car was stolen from outside her home on a “quiet” Dundee street.

Police are investigating the theft of the Vauxhall Astra from Abercorn Street, just off Old Craigie Road, which happened overnight from Wednesday into Thursday.

Owner Jessica Purvis realised the grey vehicle, with the registration number DV16 THX, had been taken as she left her house at around 7.30am.

The 25-year-old says it is the second time in recent months that a car has been taken from the area.

Abercorn Street.

She said: “When a car was stolen from this area a few months back I think it caught everyone who lives here by surprise.

“I’ve lived in the area for over four years and it’s so quiet as it’s a dead end – it’s only residents that are usually in the street.

“I came out for work on Thursday at around 7.30am to discover the car was gone and no other cars appear to have been affected.

Impact on work and childcare

“It’s just sad this has happened, and [there is a] knock-on effect of getting to work. It also impacted on childcare that day.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report that a car was stolen from Abercorn Street, Dundee sometime between 5.30pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier