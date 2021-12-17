Manchester United loan defender Reece Devine ready to build on impressive St Johnstone performance against Rangers

An error occurred. Please try again.

A bit of cramp was to be expected at the end of his first full game in over three months.

But St Johnstone defender Reece Devine is ready for a quick-fire second start at the weekend.

The on-loan Manchester United full-back was one of Saints’ best players in the 2-0 defeat to Rangers.

And, with Callum Booth rested for that one, it was a performance that has given Perth boss Callum Davidson a selection dilemma ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Motherwell.

“I’ve been training hard and will always be ready when the manager calls upon me,” said Devine, who turns 20 on the day of the game.

“I always try to do my best.

“I’m staying fit, doing the right things and I got my chance again on Wednesday.

#rr #loanwatch – 🔵⚪ Reece Devine played the whole game as St. Johnstone lost 2-0 to Rangers at Ibrox. #mufc — RedReveal (@RedReveal) December 15, 2021

“The last 10 minutes I was cramping up a little bit but I think that is expected. I’ll be alright. All the boys want to play games.”

Belief intact

Belief that Saints will start moving up the Premiership table hasn’t been diminished as a result of their fifth successive defeat, according to Devine.

“We’re in a difficult position at the minute but if we show spirit and keep working hard, we know we will get points,” he said.

“We have two massive games coming up – Motherwell and then Ross County – so we are now focused on them.

“We’re aiming to get as many points as we can to get back up that table. We have a lot of experienced players in the dressing room.

“The boys are staying positive and our heads are just on the next game.”

Devine added: “We’re obviously disappointed about the Rangers result. We all knew it was a hard place to come.

“And we were disappointed to concede just before half-time.

“That was frustrating when the boys had worked so hard and defensively had done a great job. The boys gave it their all.

“But when we did concede, I felt that none of our heads dropped. We kept trying to do the right things.”