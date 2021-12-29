Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Goodwillie to Raith: Val McDermid urges Rovers not to sign striker branded rapist in civil court

By Matteo Bell
December 29 2021, 12.36pm Updated: December 29 2021, 3.21pm
Rovers sponsor and fan Val McDermid is against a potential move for striker David Goodwillie.
Rovers sponsor and fan Val McDermid is against a potential move for striker David Goodwillie.

High-profile Raith Rovers fan and sponsor Val McDermid has hit out at the club over a potential move to sign striker David Goodwillie.

In a series of tweets, the best-selling author – who has a stand at Stark’s Park named after her and has her website displayed on the front of this season’s shirts – urged Rovers not to pursue the player in the January transfer window.

Her remarks came after her beloved Kirkcaldy club were linked with a move for Goodwillie, who was branded a rapist during a 2017 civil court case.

Raith Rovers' Starks Park
Stark’s Park.

The former Dundee United and Scotland forward was ordered to pay Denise Clair £100,000 when a judge ruled that he and fellow player David Robertson had raped her, after the case had been dropped by a criminal court.

In response to claims that Rovers could bring in the 32-year-old, who now plays for Clyde, McDermid wrote on Twitter: “Really? Is this the message @RaithRovers want to send?”

‘He’s not a role model in any sense’

In another tweet she wrote: “I argued strenuously against this when I was a board member.”

She added: “We call ourselves a community club.

“He’s not a role model in any sense. I don’t want him running around with my name on his chest.

“Two criminal convictions and a civil finding of rape. That’s pretty guilty in my book.”

Raith Rovers have declined to comment on the matter.

Ms Clair had initially sought £500,000 in compensation from Goodwillie and Robertson.

She was eventually awarded £100,000 in damages by Lord Armstrong, who said in his judgement: “Having carefully examined and scrutinised the whole evidence in the case, I find the evidence for the pursuer to be cogent, persuasive and compelling.

“In the result, therefore, I find that in the early hours of Sunday January 2, 2011, at the flat in Greig Crescent, Armadale, both defenders took advantage of the pursuer when she was vulnerable through an excessive intake of alcohol and, because her cognitive functioning and decision-making processes were so impaired, was incapable of giving meaningful consent; and that they each raped her.”

In 2008, Goodwillie was fined £250 for punching a man in a Stirling nightclub.

Four years later he pled guilty to assaulting a man in Glasgow city centre.

