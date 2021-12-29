Raith Rovers target former Dundee United cup hero David Goodwillie By Eric Nicolson December 29 2021, 10.00am Updated: December 29 2021, 10.33am David Goodwillie in action for Clyde. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Former Dundee United cup final hero David Goodwillie has been linked with a January move to Raith Rovers. The 32-year-old has spent the last few years with Clyde. According to the Daily Express, Kirkcaldy boss John McGlynn, who worked with Goodwillie when he spent a few months on loan at Raith in 2008, is keen to snap him up to strengthen Rovers’ promotion bid. Falkirk have also been credited with an interest in the forward, who helped United win the Scottish Cup before landing a big money move to Blackburn Rovers. Raith have fallen off the pace in the Championship after losing their last two games. Goodwillie has scored 16 goals this season. Raith Rovers ‘poised’ to sign Rangers youngster on loan Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier COURIER OPINION: Val McDermid is right to urge caution on David Goodwillie move to Raith Rovers Raith Rovers agree extended deal for Stoke City striker Ethon Varian as Rangers starlet Ben Williamson nears switch David Goodwillie to Raith: Val McDermid urges Rovers not to sign striker branded rapist in civil court Raith Rovers ‘poised’ to sign Rangers youngster on loan