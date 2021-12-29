Raith Rovers target former Dundee United cup hero David Goodwillie

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee United cup final hero David Goodwillie has been linked with a January move to Raith Rovers.

The 32-year-old has spent the last few years with Clyde.

According to the Daily Express, Kirkcaldy boss John McGlynn, who worked with Goodwillie when he spent a few months on loan at Raith in 2008, is keen to snap him up to strengthen Rovers’ promotion bid.

Falkirk have also been credited with an interest in the forward, who helped United win the Scottish Cup before landing a big money move to Blackburn Rovers.

Raith have fallen off the pace in the Championship after losing their last two games.

Goodwillie has scored 16 goals this season.