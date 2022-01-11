Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Schools to get ‘long overdue’ £5 million from Scottish Government to improve ventilation

By Cheryl Peebles
January 11 2022, 5.47pm Updated: January 11 2022, 9.15pm
Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the cash for schools during her Covid briefing.r Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire

Work to improve air flow in schools and nurseries will be supported by an extra £5 million from the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the cash in her Covid briefing to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

The money, she said, will help councils with remedial work necessary to improve air flow in schools and early learning and childcare settings and comply with Covid-19 guidance in mitigating the risk of the virus.

It was described as ‘long overdue’ by Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, which said it will take weeks before necessary air filters reach crowded classrooms.

Scottish Government guidance for schools states that local authorities should ensure all of their schools and nurseries have access to CO2 monitors to determine where remedial action is needed to improve ventilation.

Remedial work could include repairing windows or faulty ventilation systems or providing further guidance on regular opening of windows and balancing temperature.

Where can air filters be used?

Although the guidance states that natural or mechanical ventilation is the best means of reducing risk, it says air cleaning devices or HEPA filters may be used in areas where adequate ventilation cannot be maintained.

Outlining the investment Ms Sturgeon said: “Before Christmas we published revised guidance for these settings which included updated material on ventilation which, amongst other things, made clear the circumstances in which use of air cleaning devices may be appropriate.

“To assist local authorities with this I can confirm we will allocate an additional £5m of capital funding to local authorities and to funded early learning childcare providers.

“This is in addition to the money previously provided for CO2 monitors and will support any remedial work that councils need to do to improve air flow and comply with the new guidance.”

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland.
EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “Whilst the additional funding of £5 million for air cleaners is welcome, it, frankly, is long overdue.

“We have been talking about improving ventilation in schools for over a year and now, in January 2022, we finally have funding made available but it will take weeks for this to be processed, air cleaners procured and then supplied to schools.

“In the meantime, teachers and pupils will continue to face the challenge of Omicron in busy, crowded schools.”

How many CO2 monitors in local schools?

Local authorities were given £10m by the government in August last year, to support the distribution of CO2 monitors to school and other work to improve ventilation.

By the end of last term Fife Council had distributed 1,290 monitors to 176 schools and nurseries and Angus Council had 1,581 devices in 62 schools and nurseries.

Dundee City Council, which has 41 schools and 13 standalone nurseries, had 1,117 fixed and mobile monitors, while Perth and Kinross Council said it had 1,523 monitors in operation among 73 schools and nurseries.

Ventilation in schools: Find out how many Covid air quality monitors your school has

