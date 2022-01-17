Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Jamie Gullan eyes Raith Rovers Scottish Cup run as chance to ‘get winning feeling back’

By Scott Lorimer
January 17 2022, 8.04am Updated: January 17 2022, 9.26am
Jamie Gullan tussles with Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien
Jamie Gullan tussles with Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien

Jamie Gullan believes next weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Banks O’Dee is the perfect way for his Raith Rovers side to get the winning feeling back which could spur them on for the rest of the season.

The Fife side are without a win in six games now after slumping to a 2-1 defeat at home to Arbroath.

But Gullan, who recently rejoined the Kirkcaldy outfit on a permanent deal, believes the team needs to dig in to get back to winning ways.

And they have the perfect opportunity to do just that against the junior outfit from Aberdeen.

‘Get winning feeling back’

“We have a Scottish Cup game next week and that’s massive to the club to get through to the next round,” he said.

“Hopefully we can go up to Aberdeen and get that winning feeling back and that might kick the boys on.

Jamie Gullan
Jamie Gullan.

“We just need to stick together. When it’s like this if we all don’t stick together then that’s when the problems happen.

“We are the ones who can get ourselves out of this and we full believe we can do that.”

‘We have it in us’

Saturday’s defeat saw Rovers fall six points behind the league leaders in their quest for the title.

Pulling themselves back from that deficit isn’t a major concern for Gullan though as he has not given up on title aspirations.

“We have it in us,” the 22-year-old said.

“Our form over the last five games hasn’t been promotion form but we have the players, the managers, and the staff to turn this around.”

McGlynn anger

After the game, boss John McGlynn was furious with his side’s display as they only managed muster up two shots in the entire game.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn says his side are making things difficult for themselves.
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn says his side are making things difficult for themselves.

Gullan gave a bit of insight into the dressing room at full-time.

“After any defeat managers aren’t happy and it was more the way we played than the actual result.

“Had we gone out there and had all the goal attempts and battered them, then that can happen.

“But we didn’t and he was annoyed at that.”

3 talking points: John McGlynn’s post-match dressing down and Raith Rovers’ unacceptable TWO shots at goal against Arbroath

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]