Jamie Gullan eyes Raith Rovers Scottish Cup run as chance to ‘get winning feeling back’

Jamie Gullan believes next weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against Banks O’Dee is the perfect way for his Raith Rovers side to get the winning feeling back which could spur them on for the rest of the season.

The Fife side are without a win in six games now after slumping to a 2-1 defeat at home to Arbroath.

But Gullan, who recently rejoined the Kirkcaldy outfit on a permanent deal, believes the team needs to dig in to get back to winning ways.

And they have the perfect opportunity to do just that against the junior outfit from Aberdeen.

‘Get winning feeling back’

“We have a Scottish Cup game next week and that’s massive to the club to get through to the next round,” he said.

“Hopefully we can go up to Aberdeen and get that winning feeling back and that might kick the boys on.

“We just need to stick together. When it’s like this if we all don’t stick together then that’s when the problems happen.

“We are the ones who can get ourselves out of this and we full believe we can do that.”

‘We have it in us’

Saturday’s defeat saw Rovers fall six points behind the league leaders in their quest for the title.

Pulling themselves back from that deficit isn’t a major concern for Gullan though as he has not given up on title aspirations.

“We have it in us,” the 22-year-old said.

“Our form over the last five games hasn’t been promotion form but we have the players, the managers, and the staff to turn this around.”

McGlynn anger

After the game, boss John McGlynn was furious with his side’s display as they only managed muster up two shots in the entire game.

Gullan gave a bit of insight into the dressing room at full-time.

“After any defeat managers aren’t happy and it was more the way we played than the actual result.

“Had we gone out there and had all the goal attempts and battered them, then that can happen.

“But we didn’t and he was annoyed at that.”