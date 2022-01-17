Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

First look at new homes earmarked for former Dunfermline school site

By Neil Henderson
January 17 2022, 8.09am Updated: January 17 2022, 9.55am
The new Dunfermline housing plans for the site of Pitcorthie school
The former Pitcorthie Primary School site has lain vacant since 2014.

A plan to re-develop a former Dunfermline school site with the construction of 34 affordable new homes has been revealed.

Working in partnership with Fife Council, Stirling-based developer Robertson Homes has submitted the new proposal to local authority planners.

The Pitcorthie Primary School site has lain vacant since the building was demolished in 2014.

New nursery

If the new proposal is approved it will see a total redevelopment, with the affordable homes set to be built alongside a new nursery.

That purpose-built facility, which will feature four play rooms, as well as outdoor learning and play areas, was already given the go-ahead in 2020.

An artist's impression of the new housing earmarked for the site of former Pitcorthie school in Dunfermline.
An artist’s impression of how the new homes could look if the proposal is approved.

The decision to close the school triggered a considerable backlash from locals many of which had campaigned for Pitcorthie to remain open.

It was one of several schools across Fife closed in 2014 following a review of school provision undertaken by the local authority.

Mix of house styles

This new proposal is for mix of single-storey terraced and semi-detached bungalows to be built on the council-owned site.

All are to include front drive off-road parking.

A design statement submitted as part of the planning process highlighted the desire to create a pedestrian-friendly development.

It said: “Pedestrian routes have been designed to address key desire lines through the site, safe routes to school, and other key amenities and services.

“The proximity of these services and amenities will actively encourage cycling and walking.

“Safe pedestrian access is also provided directly into the nursery
from the site.”

Landscaping

Furthermore, landscaping has also been amongst the key criteria for the developer.

Landscaping is to be included to create a sense of place and to enhance the biodiversity qualities of the site,” the design statement added.

“The existing overgrowth along the watercourse corridor is largely retained, with additional wetland planting provided within the SuDS basin.”

Access to the site and the separate nursery facility will continue to be via the original route off Aberdour Road, if the plans are approved.

The proposal is expected to come before planners in the coming months with work set to start in late 2022, if approval is granted.

