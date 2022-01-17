First look at new homes earmarked for former Dunfermline school site

An error occurred. Please try again.

A plan to re-develop a former Dunfermline school site with the construction of 34 affordable new homes has been revealed.

Working in partnership with Fife Council, Stirling-based developer Robertson Homes has submitted the new proposal to local authority planners.

The Pitcorthie Primary School site has lain vacant since the building was demolished in 2014.

New nursery

If the new proposal is approved it will see a total redevelopment, with the affordable homes set to be built alongside a new nursery.

That purpose-built facility, which will feature four play rooms, as well as outdoor learning and play areas, was already given the go-ahead in 2020.

The decision to close the school triggered a considerable backlash from locals many of which had campaigned for Pitcorthie to remain open.

It was one of several schools across Fife closed in 2014 following a review of school provision undertaken by the local authority.

Mix of house styles

This new proposal is for mix of single-storey terraced and semi-detached bungalows to be built on the council-owned site.

All are to include front drive off-road parking.

A design statement submitted as part of the planning process highlighted the desire to create a pedestrian-friendly development.

It said: “Pedestrian routes have been designed to address key desire lines through the site, safe routes to school, and other key amenities and services.

“The proximity of these services and amenities will actively encourage cycling and walking.

“Safe pedestrian access is also provided directly into the nursery

from the site.”

Landscaping

Furthermore, landscaping has also been amongst the key criteria for the developer.

Landscaping is to be included to create a sense of place and to enhance the biodiversity qualities of the site,” the design statement added.

“The existing overgrowth along the watercourse corridor is largely retained, with additional wetland planting provided within the SuDS basin.”

Access to the site and the separate nursery facility will continue to be via the original route off Aberdour Road, if the plans are approved.

The proposal is expected to come before planners in the coming months with work set to start in late 2022, if approval is granted.