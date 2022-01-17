Nicky Low dedicates winning goal to Arbroath physio after months-long recovery from injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicky Low has paid tribute to Arbroath physio Craig Reynolds after scoring his side’s winner in the 2-1 victory over Raith Rovers.

Low dedicated his goal to the Lichtie’s staff member after he made his first start for the side in nearly four months after an ankle injury ruled him out of action.

His appearance at Starks Park was only his second since the ‘freak’ accident in the game against Kilmarnock back in September.

The road to recovery has been long and hard, but the former Aberdeen and Dundee midfielder is grateful for the support he has received.

Goal dedicated to physio

After scoring from the spot to complete his side’s comeback, Low ran straight to the Arbroath bench to embrace Reynolds who has helped him back to fitness.

“Craig has been brilliant with me,” he said. “We’ve done so much at the club and also when I’ve done my rehab.

Match winner @Nicky_low18 started his first game today since 25th Sept and after scoring ran to our physio Craig Reynolds, who has helped with Nicky’s rehab. We have XI players on the pitch but lucky to have such a strong back room staff who are always there for our players. pic.twitter.com/Q4rhD9LEpR — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 15, 2022

“He is always phoning me and I can always phone him at night.

“It was a bit of appreciation for him because he has worked hard with me.”

With star midfielder Michael McKenna ruled out of the game, Low revealed boss Dick Campbell approached him earlier in the week to tell him he’d be starting the game.

More game time than expected

The 30-year-old managed to take in most of the game before being substituted in the dying moments.

Low said that was more game time than they initially planned.

“The gaffer pulled me aside on Wednesday night,” he explained. “He said ‘you’re looking well in training; I think it’s about time we got you back involved’.

“We said I would last 60 minutes but I must have played all right as he would have hooked me!

“I was cramping up in the last couple of minutes but that is normal having been for so long.”

Worthy of top spot

Low sees himself return to the Arbroath team as they continue to defy the odds in the Championship.

But their position comes as no surprise to the midfielder who believes they are more than worthy of the top spot.

“People keep asking, what are the ambitions?” he said.

“We’re top of the league by four points, albeit teams may have a game or two in hand.

“Listen, I think we’ve played everyone in the league once or twice and we’re as good as anybody in this league in my opinion.”