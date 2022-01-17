Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Nicky Low dedicates winning goal to Arbroath physio after months-long recovery from injury

By Scott Lorimer
January 17 2022, 8.10am
Nicky Low slots home from the penalty spot completing Arbroath's comeback in the 2-1 win over Raith Rovers.
Nicky Low slots home from the penalty spot completing Arbroath's comeback in the 2-1 win over Raith Rovers.

Nicky Low has paid tribute to Arbroath physio Craig Reynolds after scoring his side’s winner in the 2-1 victory over Raith Rovers.

Low dedicated his goal to the Lichtie’s staff member after he made his first start for the side in nearly four months after an ankle injury ruled him out of action.

His appearance at Starks Park was only his second since the ‘freak’ accident in the game against Kilmarnock back in September.

The road to recovery has been long and hard, but the former Aberdeen and Dundee midfielder is grateful for the support he has received.

Goal dedicated to physio

After scoring from the spot to complete his side’s comeback, Low ran straight to the Arbroath bench to embrace Reynolds who has helped him back to fitness.

“Craig has been brilliant with me,” he said. “We’ve done so much at the club and also when I’ve done my rehab.

“He is always phoning me and I can always phone him at night.

“It was a bit of appreciation for him because he has worked hard with me.”

With star midfielder Michael McKenna ruled out of the game, Low revealed boss Dick Campbell approached him earlier in the week to tell him he’d be starting the game.

More game time than expected

The 30-year-old managed to take in most of the game before being substituted in the dying moments.

Low said that was more game time than they initially planned.

“The gaffer pulled me aside on Wednesday night,” he explained. “He said ‘you’re looking well in training; I think it’s about time we got you back involved’.

Nicky Low holds off attention from Raith Rovers' Ben Williamson.
Nicky Low holds off attention from Raith Rovers’ Ben Williamson.

“We said I would last 60 minutes but I must have played all right as he would have hooked me!

“I was cramping up in the last couple of minutes but that is normal having been for so long.”

Worthy of top spot

Low sees himself return to the Arbroath team as they continue to defy the odds in the Championship.

But their position comes as no surprise to the midfielder who believes they are more than worthy of the top spot.

“People keep asking, what are the ambitions?” he said.

“We’re top of the league by four points, albeit teams may have a game or two in hand.

“Listen, I think we’ve played everyone in the league once or twice and we’re as good as anybody in this league in my opinion.”

3 Arbroath talking points: What next for the Lichties as 40 point target surpassed in win over Raith Rovers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]