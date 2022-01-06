Nicky Low vows to Arbroath fans that his best years are still ahead after fighting back from injury he feared could end career

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicky Low is willing to play through the pain for Arbroath, more than three months on from a “freak” ankle injury which he feared may have ended his career.

The 30-year-old has been out of action since September 28 when Kilmarnock visited Gayfield.

With just seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 0-0, he was involved in a coming together with Innes Cameron in a bid to prevent a dangerous attack.

The Lichties’ fans’ favourite landed awkwardly with his right foot almost underneath his backside.

‘Agony’

Low feared straight away it was going to be a bad injury – one that could have put a stop to his playing days.

“It was just a horrible landing, a freak injury,” he said. “You could probably not do that again.

Thanks for the messages. Heading to hospital when back in Greenock & hopefully get some good news 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KfiGb1MamU — Nicky Low (@Nicky_low18) September 24, 2021

“When I first did it, I was in agony. I had to leave my car in Arbroath that night.

“On the road back [home], I was maybe over thinking that was me finished because all my friends and family watching the game were in contact with me, sending videos of it.

“It was horrible and I just knew looking at it and the pain I was in, it wasn’t nice.”

Recent substitute appearances

Low has appeared as a substitute in recent weeks, but fans should not expect to see their man in action just yet.

Although he’s nearing a return to fitness he’s not quite there, but with a depleted squad due to Covid, he put himself forward to help out the team.

“I’ve been on the bench the past few weeks, but that’s because we’ve had a few missing with Covid and stuff,” he explained.

“Ideally, I probably wouldn’t have been on the bench because it looks as if I’m back fit when I’m not, it’s still a few weeks away.

“But worst came to worst, I would have gone on and helped. Obviously, I’d have been in pain but it’s something you’ve got to do for the team.”

Best of Nicky Low ‘still to come’

Even when the former Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder is back to full fitness, he accepts he’s going to experience some discomfort with his ankle for a while.

But that is all worth it to be back playing again in this high-flying Arbroath team.

“As long as it eases and it’s bearable enough, I know I’m going to be in pain when I play for a while,” he said.

“I think that’s just normal with these types of injuries.

“I’m happy to play with a wee bit of pain, as long as it’s not affecting my game and I can move about freely.

“I want to get back and help the lads as they’ve been flying and long may it continue.”

Prior to his injury, Low was enjoying a great run in the team, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 13 appearances.

He believes he will come back from his injury and replicate that form and more, with the best yet to come from him.

“I think the next couple of years will be the best of my career,” he said. “I was starting to show that before I got injured.

“The next couple of months I’ll try and get back and get as fit as I can. Then I’ll kick on from there.”