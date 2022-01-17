Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee man’s journey from traumatic offshore accident to shop opening

By Maria Gran
January 17 2022, 8.36am Updated: January 17 2022, 9.00am
Owner Ross Kelly in the Keep It Local Dundee shop.
Ross Kelly with a hoodie from his clothing brand Grumpy Gorilla in the Keep It Local shop.

When working offshore, Dundonian Ross Kelly had an accident that cost him his career.

The crane operator got his hand stuck under a bundle of pipe.

It severed three of his fingertips.

He was sent home from work in February 2021 to recover from his injuries.

With the country plunged into another Covid-19 lockdown, Ross found himself housebound, bored and depressed.

That led the 40-year-old to revisit an idea he got years earlier about creating gym clothes.

Inspired by the strength of gorillas, Grumpy Gorilla was born. He made sure his products were all produced locally in Dundee.

While it was no full-time job, word started to spread.

“It pretty much instantly did quite well,” he recalls.

Ross wanted to make clothes for gym goers and came up with Grumpy Gorilla.

“When I say quite well, we’re talking pocket money. But it was nice to have sales, even just to friends and family.

“More than anything, it was helping my mental health since I was stuck in the house recovering from the trauma from losing my fingertips.”

Keep It Local is born

Last summer, the clothing designer was approached by a local shop owner who wanted to stock his hoodies.

However the commission he wanted on them was so high he wouldn’t have made any money from sales.

Then he realised he could just open up his own shop in Dundee.

The Keep It Local shop on 156 Albert Street in Dundee.

He says: “I got in touch with Steve Grant who has the brand Our Culture.

“We had coffee one afternoon and told him my idea of having a shop that stocks local brands only, whether it be clothing or crafts.

“That way we can help local designers and cheer up the local community.

“He loved it and in less than a month we had the keys.”

The founders settled on the name Keep It Local and used social media to contact local designers and makers they wanted to stock.

T-shirts and hoodies from local brands add a pop of colour to the store.

On December 14 they made a Facebook group to promote the shop which quickly gained traction.

A month later it has 2,000 members.

Local businesses banding together

Keep It Local stocks a range of brands such as HardKore Inc, NinetyOneSpice and Colletta.

Rather than taking commission on sales, the shop charges a weekly rate to stock the products and promote the brands on social media.

Ross Kelly and Gillian Grant, wife of Our Culture founder Steve Grant, are often in the shop.

Ross says: “We all help one another, they tag the shop in their posts and the shop tags them in our posts.

“We’re aiming to progress their online sales as well. Every single person that’s on board has currently made at least one sale.

“We also offer a click and collect, so the designer can drop the order off at the shop and people can collect it here.

“When they come to pick up, they end up having a browse and seeing everybody else’s products too.”

Aiming to inspire

After a month on Albert Street, Ross is overwhelmed by the support and positive feedback he has received.

“People are really happy with what we’re trying to do for the local community,” he says.

“It ranges from kids to old grannies coming in. They’re all saying it’s great.

“We’re hoping it gives people a confidence boost to try something similar.

“Maybe just light a fire in them and make them say if he can have a clothing brand, I can do that too.”

Ross hopes the Keep It Local concept will spread to other Scottish cities and towns.

Opening the Dundee shop has made him realise the scope of local talent.

Now he dreams of seeing the brand grow to other cities across Scotland..

“I would like to think maybe one day Keep It Local could have a shop in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Fife, Glasgow, anywhere.

“If I get an opportunity to open these shops, I would do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]