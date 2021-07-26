Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee former pro-wrestler fights against fast fashion with sustainable clothing brand

By Maria Gran
July 26 2021, 4.33pm
Mike Fletcher, founder of sustainable streetwear brand HardKore Inc.
Being made redundant during the pandemic pushed former Dundee pro-wrestler Mike Fletcher to create his own sustainable clothing brand.

Sustainable streetwear brand HardKore Inc was born after Mike lost his sales advisor job due to the pandemic.

The Dundonian was a professional wrestler for 11 years before he got a neck injury and had to medically retire.

Mike then spent 10 years in customer service jobs before being made redundant last August.

He says: “For about a month or two, I just went into a depression.

“I’d originally thought of HardKore Inc about 12 months beforehand, it was an idea that was just in the back of my mind.

“I wanted to take this and make it something.”

Standing up against fast fashion

The inspiration for HardKore Inc came from Mike’s research into fast fashion.

Fast fashion is cheap and rapidly produced clothing responding to current trends.

Mike created the brand to fight back against fast fashion.

The fashion industry is the second biggest consumer of water, generating around 20% of the world’s wastewater and releasing half a million tons of synthetic microfibers into the ocean annually.

The average consumer buys 60% more pieces of clothing than 15 years ago.

Mike says: “I wanted to be different from anyone else who’s just printing some T-shirts and hoodies and have no knowledge into what they’re really doing.

“I wanted to know exactly where my products come from, how they’re made, and what they’re made from.

“Also making sure that the farmers on these cotton farms are actually getting paid for the work that they do.

“If I can do 1% of something to help in this crisis then I’ll do that, if that’s selling T-shirts or hoodies.”

HardKore Inc out to Dundee

As well as caring for the environment, Mike is a mental health advocate and involved with the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

The journey from being without a job and depressed to working on his own business and brand has been positive.

All of HardKore Inc’s products are made from organic cotton.

He says: “I impressed myself to be honest. It’s been really positive, especially from a mental health standpoint.

“I’ve really enjoyed the process and learning about the business aspect, focusing on doing social media or sitting here designing.”

Since creating the brand in September 2020, Mike has done all the work on his own from his bedroom.

His shop is currently online, but he hopes in the future to do pop-up stalls in Dundee to sell his clothes and educate people on the impact of fast fashion.

Mike says: “I’m excited for the next year, it’s just going to keep growing and growing.

“A year from now I definitely won’t be sitting in my bedroom at home doing this.

“Hopefully I’ll have some sort of headquarters or a place that I can call a workplace away from home.”

