Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Women’s walk’ map set to showcase female history in Perth

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 17 2022, 9.31am
Taylor Waggoner
Taylor Waggoner, founder of Perth's women.

The role of women in Perth’s history is set to be showcased in a new walking route, highlighting how females helped shape the city.

Members of Perth’s Women, a female-led community initiative launched last year, want to map out a specific route showing landmarks and locations from witch burnings to suffragette protests.

It is hoped this will form a walking tour, as well as a physical map to allow people to follow the route themselves.

A first for Perth

Perth’s Women is the first group of its kind in the city and has already launched a pop-up museum and campaign for more statues of women to be installed.

Starting the new year with another first, members have started the process of launching the city’s women’s walk.

It will be modelled on the popular Women’s Trail in Dundee, which has 25 plaques commemorating various historic women.

Taylor Waggoner, founder of Perth’s Women, said: ““The stories of the Jacobites and Battle of the Clans are fantastic but there’s something missing from the history presented to us on our streets – women.

“The Women’s Walk project will act as a tool for the community to be involved in shaping their immediate landscape, as well as creating revolutionary resources for local education.

Taylor Waggoner
Taylor Waggoner says the walking tour will highlight predominant spots in Perth.

She added: “The group will be meeting monthly at AK Bell Library to curate the story of important, historical women within the local community.

“We will connect these stories and create a map that will show a walk people can take, taking in the history of the women of the area.”

What will I see on the walk?

The walk aims to show important roles women played in shaping the history of Perth, and bring their triumphs and struggles to light.

An exact route and locations has yet to be decided but the following subjects are being considered:

Women's Walk map.
Some of the locations in Perth to be considered for the map.

If you’re interested in taking part you can register your interest by emailing perthswomen@gmail.com or by visiting the group’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

NORMAN WATSON: Bizet’s note over Perth’s Fair Maid

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]