‘Women’s walk’ map set to showcase female history in Perth

The role of women in Perth’s history is set to be showcased in a new walking route, highlighting how females helped shape the city.

Members of Perth’s Women, a female-led community initiative launched last year, want to map out a specific route showing landmarks and locations from witch burnings to suffragette protests.

It is hoped this will form a walking tour, as well as a physical map to allow people to follow the route themselves.

A first for Perth

Perth’s Women is the first group of its kind in the city and has already launched a pop-up museum and campaign for more statues of women to be installed.

Starting the new year with another first, members have started the process of launching the city’s women’s walk.

It will be modelled on the popular Women’s Trail in Dundee, which has 25 plaques commemorating various historic women.

Taylor Waggoner, founder of Perth’s Women, said: ““The stories of the Jacobites and Battle of the Clans are fantastic but there’s something missing from the history presented to us on our streets – women.

“The Women’s Walk project will act as a tool for the community to be involved in shaping their immediate landscape, as well as creating revolutionary resources for local education.

She added: “The group will be meeting monthly at AK Bell Library to curate the story of important, historical women within the local community.

“We will connect these stories and create a map that will show a walk people can take, taking in the history of the women of the area.”

What will I see on the walk?

The walk aims to show important roles women played in shaping the history of Perth, and bring their triumphs and struggles to light.

An exact route and locations has yet to be decided but the following subjects are being considered:

Witch burnings at the North Inch

First World War mechanic Victoria Drummond

Suffragettes protest locations

Marjorie Dence, who became the first woman in Scotland to run a theatre company when she managed Perth Theatre

If you’re interested in taking part you can register your interest by emailing perthswomen@gmail.com or by visiting the group’s Facebook or Instagram pages.