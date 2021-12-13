Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s Women: More than 200 people visit city’s first Women’s History Museum

By Anita Diouri
December 13 2021, 2.39pm Updated: December 13 2021, 2.41pm
Perth's Women
Taylor Waggoner, founder of Perth's Women. Picture: Kenny Smith.

More than 200 people turned out to learn about historical Perth women at the weekend at the city’s first Women’s History Museum.

Organised by the Perth’s Women campaign, the two-day pop-up museum took visitors on a journey from the witch trials, to the suffrage movement, the Second World War to the present day.

And a petition addressed to King George V in 1914 from suffragettes at Perth Prison went on display for the first time.

Petition addressed to King George V. Picture: Kenny Smith.

The petition urged the monarch to stop the torture of women by force feeding in prisons.

Meanwhile, items on loan from Perth Museum and Art Gallery, such as a nurse’s uniform, helped further illustrate women’s role in history.

‘Establish an ongoing conversation’

Perth’s Women was founded in October by local woman Taylor Waggoner, who wants to drive positive change in gender inequality.

Now, less then two months after Perth’s Women‘s creation, it has already attracted much interest and support from locals.

Artefacts on loan from Perth Museum went on display. Picture: Kenny Smith.

She said: “We are ecstatic that that Perth Museum has agreed to support us in our pilot project and hope to establish an ongoing conversation with them to ensure women’s history is given pride of place in our current and future cultural spaces.

“The mini-museum was a unique opportunity not only to walk through women’s history but to add your fingerprint to the story too.

“The new community-led movement aims to raise awareness of women’s history in the area.

“Female representation is just one of the ways we can re-shape our society for future women.”

Female underrepresentation

And despite the strides taken by women throughout history to tackle the issue, female underrepresentation is still noticeable in Perth and Kinross.

This motivated Taylor to take proactive action to commemorate the women who made the region what it is today.

Perth's Women
Taylor Waggoner. Picture: Kenny Smith.

The project also aims to give the women of the city a safe space to gather and discuss the issues in the area surrounding gender representation.

Taylor added: “There are more statues of fish in Perth than there are of women.

“The lack of female representation up and down the country is appalling but rather than just complain about it I want to do something positive.”

More from The Courier