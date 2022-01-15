Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn slams ‘crazy’ tackle to give away penalty and gives Christophe Berra update

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has slammed his players’ decision making and says his side are making it difficult for themselves as they push for Premiership promotion.

The Kirkcaldy side threw away their first half lead as Arbroath came from behind to take all the points in a 2-1 defeat at Starks Park.

Reghan Tumilty put the home side ahead just before the break. The Lichties equalised on 47 minutes then Tumilty turned from hero to villain after conceding a penalty late on.

‘Silly challenge’

McGlynn has no complaints on the spot-kick award.

“It’s a silly challenge in the penalty,” he said.

“How you think you’re going to go through the player and win the ball in that situation is crazy.

“There are no complaints. Arbroath deserved to win the game.”

“We are making it more difficult for ourselves to compete at the top of the table.

“We’re on a bad run. We need to work harder to turn it round.”

McGlynn was also annoyed at his side for Arbroath’s equaliser.

Jack Hamilton managed to scramble to ball into the net moments after the second half started.

‘Worst start’ to second half

For McGlynn it was down to losing individual battles which resulted in the team losing the game.

“We got off to the worst start to the second half was losing the goal, it gave them a lift,” he said.

“It was a poor goal to lose. “We should be defending it, stopping the cross coming in. Somehow the boy gets a ball in and it ends up in the back of our goal.

“I’m annoyed and disappointed at the performance we put in. There was a lack of character to respond.

“It wasn’t the response you’d want from your team from being in front.

“There weren’t enough winners out there. Most of the winners were in maroon.”

Berra update

There was concern early in the second half as defender Christophe Berra required treatment on the field.

The veteran didn’t seem to be involved in any collision and had to be substituted as a precaution.

“I don’t know if it was from the very first minute [of the second half] or not but he certainly felt dizzy,” McGlynn said.

“So we had to take him off. We’ll keep an eye on him.”