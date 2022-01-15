Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn slams ‘crazy’ tackle to give away penalty and gives Christophe Berra update

By Scott Lorimer
January 15 2022, 7.14pm
Colin Hamilton is fouled inside the box by Raith Rovers' Reghan Tumilty
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has slammed his players’ decision making and says his side are making it difficult for themselves as they push for Premiership promotion.

The Kirkcaldy side threw away their first half lead as Arbroath came from behind to take all the points in a 2-1 defeat at Starks Park.

Reghan Tumilty put the home side ahead just before the break. The Lichties equalised on 47 minutes then Tumilty turned from hero to villain after conceding a penalty late on.

‘Silly challenge’

McGlynn has no complaints on the spot-kick award.

“It’s a silly challenge in the penalty,” he said.

“How you think you’re going to go through the player and win the ball in that situation is crazy.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn says his side are making things difficult for themselves.
“There are no complaints. Arbroath deserved to win the game.”

“We are making it more difficult for ourselves to compete at the top of the table.

“We’re on a bad run. We need to work harder to turn it round.”

McGlynn was also annoyed at his side for Arbroath’s equaliser.

Jack Hamilton managed to scramble to ball into the net moments after the second half started.

‘Worst start’ to second half

For McGlynn it was down to losing individual battles which resulted in the team losing the game.

“We got off to the worst start to the second half was losing the goal, it gave them a lift,” he said.

Jack Hamilton equalises from close range.
“It was a poor goal to lose. “We should be defending it, stopping the cross coming in. Somehow the boy gets a ball in and it ends up in the back of our goal.

“I’m annoyed and disappointed at the performance we put in. There was a lack of character to respond.

“It wasn’t the response you’d want from your team from being in front.

“There weren’t enough winners out there. Most of the winners were in maroon.”

Berra update

There was concern early in the second half as defender Christophe Berra required treatment on the field.

Christophe Berra receives treatment from the Raith doctors.
The veteran didn’t seem to be involved in any collision and had to be substituted as a precaution.

“I don’t know if it was from the very first minute [of the second half] or not but he certainly felt dizzy,” McGlynn said.

“So we had to take him off. We’ll keep an eye on him.”

