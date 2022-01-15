Raith Rovers 1-2 Arbroath: Lichties come from behind to remain top of Championship

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath came from behind to earn all three points against Raith Rovers at Starks Park.

The home side opened the scoring in the dying moments of the first half through Reghan Tumilty, with the Lichties claiming off side.

Raith were unable to hold on to their lead for long in the second half with Arbroath equalising on 47 minutes through Jack Hamilton.

Nicky Low, who started his first game since September, then won all three points for the visitors from the penalty spot on 80 minutes.

Despite late pressure, Arbroath held on and remain top of the table.

Changes

John McGlynn made just the one change to his line-up from the 1-1 draw with Inverness as Jamie Gullan came in to the side as Ethon Varian dropped out.

The visitors were forced into shuffling their pack a bit with four changes to last week’s team.

The Lichties were without Joel Nouble, who returned to Livi, James Craigen dropped to the bench, while Michael McKenna and David Gold were unavailable.

That saw Jason Thomson, Liam Henderson, Luke Donnelly and Nicky Low fielded from the start. Craig Wighton started the game on the bench.

First half

There was little for the fans to shout about in the first half, although the visitors looked the more likely to score first.

Jack Hamilton tried an audacious effort from half way on eight minutes after noticing Jamie MacDonald was off his line but the Raith keeper was wise to it and caught comfortably.

Hamilton then had the best of the chances of the half on 10 minutes, but he could not control the pass from Luke Donnelly which would have seen him through on goal.

The game turned into a contest in midfield with Arbroath happy to sit back while Rovers having to be patient in finding a way through.

The game sparked into life on 42 minutes when Raith broke the deadlock. Liam Dick won the ball from Chris Hamilton in a dangerous area and played in Ben Williamson who made his way into the box.

The Rangers loanee then fire a cross-cum-shot across the face of goal and Reghan Tumilty was completely free at the back post to tap the ball into the net with their first real effort on goal.

The goal sparked fury amongst the visitors who claimed offside. Boss Dick Campbell was shown a yellow card after storming down the touchline to confront the assistant referee on the near side.

But the goal stood and Rovers went into half-time 1-0 up.

Second half

If Dick Campbell was looking for a reaction from his side, he got it immediately.

With the first foray forward Jack Hamilton bundled into the net after Scott Stewart crossed in from the right. The ball bobbled along the ground and the on loan Livi forward got his foot to it to equalise.

The home side were forced into a change on 58 minutes with Dario Zanatta brought on after Christophe Berra had to leave the field after a headknock.

The game turned scrappy again but it was Arbroath who had the better of the chances with Stewart denied by Raith keeper MacDonald, then Liam Henderson saw an effort blocked.

Arbroath went in front on 82 minutes when Nicky Low fired home from the spot. The Lichties were awarded the penalty after first-half hero Tumilty brought down Colin Hamilton in the box. Up stepped low who converted past MacDonald.

Moments before that substitute James Craigen saw his cross go through the box and hit the post.

MacDonald was then called into action to palm away a fizzing Colin Hamilton shot from distance then again was on to deny Stewart.

Derek Gaston was then tested in the other goal to deny a Raith header, Dario Zanatta then fired the follow up shot over.

The home side then turned on the pressure with a flurry of crosses and corners but the Arbroath rearguard stood strong.