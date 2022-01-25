Kelty Hearts put on FREE buses for historic Scottish Cup tie as Raith Rovers ‘subsidise’ Celtic travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Kelty Hearts put on FREE buses for historic Scottish Cup tie as Raith Rovers ‘subsidise’ Celtic travel

By Alan Temple
January 25 2022, 12.30pm Updated: January 25 2022, 12.38pm
The prize on offer
The prize on offer

Kelty Hearts will lay on free supporter buses for their historic Scottish Cup last-16 tie against St Mirren.

The Fifers dumped holders St Johnstone out of the competition on Saturday, with a Kallum Higginbotham strike sealing a famous 1-0 triumph.

And, as a ‘thanks’ to the punters who packed New Central Park, travelling costs for the trip to Paisley will be covered for fans who book their place.

The away section at The SMiSA Stadium holds 1600 and, while cognisant of the challenge, Courier Sport understands that Kelty Hearts chiefs are hopeful they could come close to filling that stand.

The League 2 leaders are participating in this stage of the tournament for the first time.

The exact date and time for the clash is still to be confirmed, with broadcasters yet to reveal their live TV picks.

Rovers return

Meanwhile, Raith Rovers will heavily subsidise the cost of travel for away fans heading to their away tie against Celtic.

The Kirkcaldy club are expecting a bumper take-up of their allocation — which is yet to be confirmed — after being drawn to face the Hoops for a second time this season.

Jota finds the net against Raith

Away fans were locked out of the Premier Sports Cup fixture between the sides in September, with Celtic running out 3-0 winners.

While Rovers are likely to be unable to offer free travel due to the sheer demand anticipated, Rovers intend to cover a large chunk of the costs.

Priority access will be given to Raith season ticket holders ‘on a first come, first served basis’.

Details will be confirmed when the date and time of the match is announced.

Raspberries, transistor radios and a great escape: The story of Raith Rovers’ last win at Celtic Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier