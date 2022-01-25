Kelty Hearts put on FREE buses for historic Scottish Cup tie as Raith Rovers ‘subsidise’ Celtic travel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts will lay on free supporter buses for their historic Scottish Cup last-16 tie against St Mirren.

The Fifers dumped holders St Johnstone out of the competition on Saturday, with a Kallum Higginbotham strike sealing a famous 1-0 triumph.

And, as a ‘thanks’ to the punters who packed New Central Park, travelling costs for the trip to Paisley will be covered for fans who book their place.

The away section at The SMiSA Stadium holds 1600 and, while cognisant of the challenge, Courier Sport understands that Kelty Hearts chiefs are hopeful they could come close to filling that stand.

🚌🏆FREE BUSES TO PAISLEY | As a thanks to our supporters for their fantastic backing, we will provide all supporters with free transport to the big last 16 Scottish Cup tie against @saintmirrenfc Let’s see a Maroon convoy of buses to Paisley🙌🇱🇻🏆 #TheMaroonMachine #OnOurWay pic.twitter.com/CSr7xrGlqc — Kelty Hearts FC (@KeltyHeartsFC) January 24, 2022

The League 2 leaders are participating in this stage of the tournament for the first time.

The exact date and time for the clash is still to be confirmed, with broadcasters yet to reveal their live TV picks.

Rovers return

Meanwhile, Raith Rovers will heavily subsidise the cost of travel for away fans heading to their away tie against Celtic.

The Kirkcaldy club are expecting a bumper take-up of their allocation — which is yet to be confirmed — after being drawn to face the Hoops for a second time this season.

Away fans were locked out of the Premier Sports Cup fixture between the sides in September, with Celtic running out 3-0 winners.

While Rovers are likely to be unable to offer free travel due to the sheer demand anticipated, Rovers intend to cover a large chunk of the costs.

Priority access will be given to Raith season ticket holders ‘on a first come, first served basis’.

Details will be confirmed when the date and time of the match is announced.