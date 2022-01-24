Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Thomson: Kelty Hearts boss reveals he was interviewed for Championship vacancy

By Alan Temple
January 24 2022, 7.00am Updated: January 24 2022, 8.16am
On the rise: Thomson
Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson has revealed that he was interviewed for the recent vacancy at Kilmarnock.

The former Rangers, Dundee and Scotland midfielder further enhanced his burgeoning managerial reputation on Saturday as the Fifers eliminated Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone.

The Maroon Machine also boast a seven point lead in the race for the League Two title, with two games in hand over their nearest challengers, Forfar Athletic.

And Thomson’s rise was acknowledged by the Rugby Park outfit when they were hunting for a successor to Tommy Wright, with the ex-Gers coach among the candidates spoken to.

Derek McInnes was ultimately handed the reins as Killie made a deafening statement of intent with their appointment — but Thomson sees the experience as a valuable learning curve.

“Everyone knows I was linked with the Killie job,” Thomson told BBC Scotland. “I went down and spoke to Killie.

“I wanted to put myself in a position to speak to their board.

“The club [Kelty Hearts] are not naïve. They know my aspiration is to become a full-time manager at a big club.

“Ultimately, I didn’t get the job, but I certainly wasn’t disappointed.

“I’ve got a brilliant job at Kelty and I’m fully focussed and committed to the lads.

“The feedback I got [from the process] was brilliant.”

Thomson won November manager of the month
Kelty’s reward for their stunning extra-time triumph over the Perth Saints is a last-16 trip to St Mirren.

He added: “It will be a great occasion [against St Mirren], but great occasions are only okay if you win!”

Thomson’s Scottish Cup heroes will be back in league action on Tuesday for a gruelling trip to Elgin City.

Kevin Thomson will go ‘to the top of the game’, says Kelty Hearts Scottish Cup hero Kallum Higginbotham

