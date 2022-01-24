Kevin Thomson: Kelty Hearts boss reveals he was interviewed for Championship vacancy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson has revealed that he was interviewed for the recent vacancy at Kilmarnock.

The former Rangers, Dundee and Scotland midfielder further enhanced his burgeoning managerial reputation on Saturday as the Fifers eliminated Scottish Cup holders St Johnstone.

The Maroon Machine also boast a seven point lead in the race for the League Two title, with two games in hand over their nearest challengers, Forfar Athletic.

And Thomson’s rise was acknowledged by the Rugby Park outfit when they were hunting for a successor to Tommy Wright, with the ex-Gers coach among the candidates spoken to.

Derek McInnes was ultimately handed the reins as Killie made a deafening statement of intent with their appointment — but Thomson sees the experience as a valuable learning curve.

The moment that Kallum Higginbotham struck to seal @KeltyHeartsFC's place in the Fifth Round 🏆🙌#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/T0Q2r1UfjM — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) January 23, 2022

“Everyone knows I was linked with the Killie job,” Thomson told BBC Scotland. “I went down and spoke to Killie.

“I wanted to put myself in a position to speak to their board.

“The club [Kelty Hearts] are not naïve. They know my aspiration is to become a full-time manager at a big club.

“Ultimately, I didn’t get the job, but I certainly wasn’t disappointed.

“I’ve got a brilliant job at Kelty and I’m fully focussed and committed to the lads.

“The feedback I got [from the process] was brilliant.”

Kelty’s reward for their stunning extra-time triumph over the Perth Saints is a last-16 trip to St Mirren.

He added: “It will be a great occasion [against St Mirren], but great occasions are only okay if you win!”

Thomson’s Scottish Cup heroes will be back in league action on Tuesday for a gruelling trip to Elgin City.