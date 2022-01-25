Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man dies after collapsing in Dundee city centre as police cordon off pavement

By Alasdair Clark
January 25 2022, 12.48pm
Police at the Nethergate in Dundee
An area of Nethergate was taped off by police.

A man has died after collapsing in Dundee city centre.

Emergency services were called to the Nethergate, near the Tesco Express store, just before 10am on Tuesday.

Part of the pavement was taped off while the incident was dealt with.

One eyewitness says paramedics tried to save the man before he was taken to hospital, and that police remained at the scene for around an hour.

No suspicious circumstances

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the death is not thought to have been suspicious.

The spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man who had taken unwell on Nethergate, Dundee, around 9.50am on Tuesday.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died a short time later.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

