Man dies after collapsing in Dundee city centre as police cordon off pavement

A man has died after collapsing in Dundee city centre.

Emergency services were called to the Nethergate, near the Tesco Express store, just before 10am on Tuesday.

Part of the pavement was taped off while the incident was dealt with.

One eyewitness says paramedics tried to save the man before he was taken to hospital, and that police remained at the scene for around an hour.

No suspicious circumstances

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the death is not thought to have been suspicious.

The spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man who had taken unwell on Nethergate, Dundee, around 9.50am on Tuesday.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died a short time later.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”