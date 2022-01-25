Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Fife issues new Covid hospital visiting rules after Omicron restrictions

By Alasdair Clark
January 25 2022, 1.00pm
Queen Margaret hospital, NHS Fife, Dunfermline
Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

Patients staying in Fife’s hospitals will now be allowed one visitor per day on the majority of wards, as Covid-19 restrictions imposed due to Omicron are relaxed.

Rules put in place at the start of January, due to the sharp rise in cases, meant only “essential visits” were allowed.

People could only visit loved ones in certain circumstances, such as at the end of their life or if they required family support.

But as restrictions put in place to control the spread of Omicron are removed, NHS Fife has announced that patients on the majority of hospital wards – including community hospitals – will be allowed one visitor per day.

Visitors will be asked to take a lateral flow test, wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Visitors are also asked not to bring in items like food parcels, helium balloons or flowers.

Visitors will be asked to do a lateral flow test before they visit.

In wards five and six at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, and ward 10 at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, an appointment system is in place.

But the health board has warned that there may still be circumstances when visiting has to be restricted again, such as if a ward has an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

A statement from the health board said: “At times it may be necessary to restrict visiting for short periods of time for specific reasons.

“For example, if there is an outbreak of an infection such as Covid-19 in a ward it is normal practice to restrict visiting until the outbreak is under control.”

Maternity ward visiting rules

Separate rules are in place for maternity wards, with women allowed one birth partner throughout induction, labour and birth. Someone can also accompany pregnant women to antenatal appointments.

It comes after the last remaining rules introduced by the Scottish Government were lifted, allowing venues like nightclubs to reopen.

The vaccine passport system and rules around self-isolation are still in place, with those operating large events such as football matches required to check about 50% of attendees.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

 

 

