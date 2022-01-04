Fife hospital visiting restricted due to ‘sharp rise’ in Covid outbreaks

An error occurred. Please try again.

A sharp rise in Covid outbreaks in Fife hospitals has resulted in changes to visiting arrangements.

NHS Fife says the restrictions affect community hospitals across the region.

It comes as the number of patients in Fife hospitals testing positive for the virus has risen to levels last seen in October.

In a statement the health board said: “We have had to make temporary changes to visiting arrangements in our community hospitals after a sharp rise in the number of inpatient wards affected by Covid-19.

Restrictions ‘to remain under continual review’

“While transmission of the virus is particularly high, it has been necessary that we temporarily restrict visiting in our community hospitals to essential visits only.

“This position will remain under continual review and restrictions will be eased as soon as it is safe to do so.”

NHS Fife says there are some exemptions to these restrictions, including for certain patients being cared for in mental health and learning disability units, and those receiving end-of-life care.

The hospitals affected are as follows:

Adamson Hospital, Cupar

Cameron Hospital, Windygates

Glenrothes Hospital

Lynebank Hospital, Dunfermline

Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline

St Andrews Community Hospital

Stratheden Hospital, Cupar

Whyteman’s Brae Hospital, Kirkcaldy

Visiting arrangements at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy remain unchanged.

There are now 80 patients in hospitals in Fife who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days.

But fewer than five people with coronavirus are being treated in ICU.

It is unclear how many of the patients with coronavirus are in hospital as a result of Covid, or have been admitted for another illness.