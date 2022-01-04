Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife hospital visiting restricted due to ‘sharp rise’ in Covid outbreaks

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 4 2022, 5.19pm Updated: January 4 2022, 6.22pm
Glenrothes Hospital is one of the sites affected.
Glenrothes Hospital is one of the sites affected.

A sharp rise in Covid outbreaks in Fife hospitals has resulted in changes to visiting arrangements.

NHS Fife says the restrictions affect community hospitals across the region.

It comes as the number of patients in Fife hospitals testing positive for the virus has risen to levels last seen in October.

In a statement the health board said: “We have had to make temporary changes to visiting arrangements in our community hospitals after a sharp rise in the number of inpatient wards affected by Covid-19.

Restrictions ‘to remain under continual review’

“While transmission of the virus is particularly high, it has been necessary that we temporarily restrict visiting in our community hospitals to essential visits only.

“This position will remain under continual review and restrictions will be eased as soon as it is safe to do so.”

NHS Fife says there are some exemptions to these restrictions, including for certain patients being cared for in mental health and learning disability units, and those receiving end-of-life care.

Cameron Hospital, Windygates.
Cameron Hospital, Windygates.

The hospitals affected are as follows:

  • Adamson Hospital, Cupar
  • Cameron Hospital, Windygates
  • Glenrothes Hospital
  • Lynebank Hospital, Dunfermline
  • Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline
  • St Andrews Community Hospital
  • Stratheden Hospital, Cupar
  • Whyteman’s Brae Hospital, Kirkcaldy

Visiting arrangements at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy remain unchanged.

There are now 80 patients in hospitals in Fife who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days.

But fewer than five people with coronavirus are being treated in ICU.

It is unclear how many of the patients with coronavirus are in hospital as a result of Covid, or have been admitted for another illness.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier