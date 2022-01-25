Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vandal smashes window of children’s bus at Dundee Museum of Transport

By Caroline Spencer
January 25 2022, 1.11pm
The broken bus window outside Dundee Museum of Transport.
A vandal smashed the window of a bus used to host children’s events at the Dundee Museum of Transport, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

The bus sits on the museum’s grounds and is used to host children’s events at the museum, like Santa’s grotto and workshops.

Itwas damaged during an early morning attack.

It was initially thought to be an attempted break-in but police say they are treating the crime as an act of vandalism.

The museum is a charitable trust with around 45 volunteers and is due to re-open on February 12, following a winter break.

Inside the Dundee Museum of Transport.

Museum manager Alexander Goodger said the vandalism occurred at around 3.30am last Monday.

CCTV footage shows a man of a bike looking inside cars parked outside the museum.

“It’s several hundred pounds worth of damage,” said Alexander.

“It was obvious that he was looking for stuff.”

The culprit was captured on CCTV.

The museum was founded in 2010 and opened to visitors in 2014.

It quickly became a popular attraction, drawing in locals and visitors.

The Market Street-based museum displays exhibits and vehicles from days gone by, and explains their history.

Dundee Museum of Transport, Market Street

Shortly after next month’s re-opening, the first exhibit, due to launch on March 9, will look at the transport industry through the lens of COP26.

Police inquiries

Police Scotland confirmed it received a report of vandalism at the Dundee Transport Museum.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible,” a spokesperson added.

