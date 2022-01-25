Vandal smashes window of children’s bus at Dundee Museum of Transport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A vandal smashed the window of a bus used to host children’s events at the Dundee Museum of Transport, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

The bus sits on the museum’s grounds and is used to host children’s events at the museum, like Santa’s grotto and workshops.

Itwas damaged during an early morning attack.

It was initially thought to be an attempted break-in but police say they are treating the crime as an act of vandalism.

The museum is a charitable trust with around 45 volunteers and is due to re-open on February 12, following a winter break.

Museum manager Alexander Goodger said the vandalism occurred at around 3.30am last Monday.

CCTV footage shows a man of a bike looking inside cars parked outside the museum.

“It’s several hundred pounds worth of damage,” said Alexander.

“It was obvious that he was looking for stuff.”

The museum was founded in 2010 and opened to visitors in 2014.

It quickly became a popular attraction, drawing in locals and visitors.

The Market Street-based museum displays exhibits and vehicles from days gone by, and explains their history.

Shortly after next month’s re-opening, the first exhibit, due to launch on March 9, will look at the transport industry through the lens of COP26.

Police inquiries

Police Scotland confirmed it received a report of vandalism at the Dundee Transport Museum.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible,” a spokesperson added.