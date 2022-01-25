Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Ethon Varian return timeframe revealed as Raith Rovers striker battles back from ankle injury

By Alan Temple
January 25 2022, 7.45am Updated: January 25 2022, 8.15am
Varian in action

Ethon Varian faces another fortnight on the sidelines as the Raith Rovers attacker recovers from a twisted ankle.

The on-loan Stoke City marksman suffered the set-back prior to Rovers’ 2-1 defeat against Arbroath on January 15.

Varian also sat out Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Banks O’Dee in the Scottish Cup as he continues his rehabilitation.

And boss John McGlynn does not expect the tireless attacker to be available until the second week of February.

“Ethon turned his ankle on the Friday — the last day of training before the Arbroath game,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“That’s a two or three-week job.

“He’ll maybe be a couple of weeks away.”

‘Exceptional’ Poplatnik

With Varian unavailable, Jamie Gullan led the line for Rovers during Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Banks O’Dee, passing up several inviting opportunities to notch the first goal of his fourth spell at the club.

Praise: Poplatnik

However, fellow front-man Matej Poplatnik had no such trouble finding the net, slotting home from close-range in the dying embers at Spain Park; his fourth of the season.

And McGlynn was full of praise for the genial Slovenian striker.

“Matej came on and did exceptionally well,” continued McGlynn.

“That’s just Matej. He is a great player for a manager to have. He is, more often than not, starting on the bench but he comes on and works his socks off in every game.

“So, it was nice for Matej [Poplatnik] to come on and score one and set up another. I’m delighted for him.

“He has a great attitude.”

