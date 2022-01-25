Ethon Varian return timeframe revealed as Raith Rovers striker battles back from ankle injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ethon Varian faces another fortnight on the sidelines as the Raith Rovers attacker recovers from a twisted ankle.

The on-loan Stoke City marksman suffered the set-back prior to Rovers’ 2-1 defeat against Arbroath on January 15.

Varian also sat out Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Banks O’Dee in the Scottish Cup as he continues his rehabilitation.

And boss John McGlynn does not expect the tireless attacker to be available until the second week of February.

“Ethon turned his ankle on the Friday — the last day of training before the Arbroath game,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“That’s a two or three-week job.

“He’ll maybe be a couple of weeks away.”

‘Exceptional’ Poplatnik

With Varian unavailable, Jamie Gullan led the line for Rovers during Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Banks O’Dee, passing up several inviting opportunities to notch the first goal of his fourth spell at the club.

However, fellow front-man Matej Poplatnik had no such trouble finding the net, slotting home from close-range in the dying embers at Spain Park; his fourth of the season.

And McGlynn was full of praise for the genial Slovenian striker.

“Matej came on and did exceptionally well,” continued McGlynn.

“That’s just Matej. He is a great player for a manager to have. He is, more often than not, starting on the bench but he comes on and works his socks off in every game.

“So, it was nice for Matej [Poplatnik] to come on and score one and set up another. I’m delighted for him.

“He has a great attitude.”